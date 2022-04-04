Spooz Accomplishments for the First Quarter 2022 A Letter to Shareholders

Clearwater, FL., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spooz, Inc. (OTC: SPZI) (“SPZI” or the “Company”), is pleased to report the Company’s achievements for the first quarter of 2022.



To our loyal Shareholders:

While updating the December 31, 2021, I became aware of the significant growth achieved by Spooz and its Divisions over this last quarter. I am very proud of the work that we have done in just a short three quarters since the Company was resurrected just prior to the SEC deadline on June 30, 2021. The first quarter (July through September) can be defined as a time of “scrambling”; Q2 (October through December as a time of “strategic organization”, and; the last quarter (Q1 2022) as an exercise in “building the Spooz team and the organizational and operational infrastructures. All one needs to do to see the growth is compare the first quarter business plan to the Q2 Plan in these four areas:

Team Building

From some 2.500 years ago, “Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win,” Sun Tzu from the Art of War. The first priority of Spooz was acquisition of the warriors in the form of contracted advisors or engaged Professionals. Spooz truly believes that if we are that special, potential NASDAQ Company dressed in a “pink suit”, then we had better begin with the very best warriors. We believe that we have made significant strides to selecting the best.

Detailed Clarification of the Business Plan

“When you expect things to happen – strangely enough – they do happen.” – J. P. Morgan. There is only one way to “expect things to happen”, and that is knowing what one expects to happen and what efforts can be made to help those “things happen”? The last quarter included moments of complex problems and creative solutions, moments of doubt and gradually increasing team clarity as to the definition and issues relating to the Spooz business model. Clarification also has led to simplification of complex tasks and streamlining organizational structures.

Corporate and Operational Infrastructure

“A stable business infrastructure ensures the proper coordination of all human resources, processes and other operational tools necessary to ensure manageable, profitable growth. This is especially important during unexpected growth spurts,” from https://www.eqbsystems.com/business-infrastructure-company/. It is possible that Spooz could experience a growth spirt sometime in the future. If that growth spirt begins sooner, rather than later, the Company must be ready to support rapid growth. Spooz is learning how to effectively manage a virtual company, and I believe the structure is not only possible but effective is certain infrastructures are in place.

The Spooz internal network is in place and provides for internal access to a library of Spooz documents and resources. Network security is also in place and Spooz has filed an application for cyber insurance. The trading network and appropriate connectivity to connect Spooz with certain exchanges is available to Spooz. Web development has begun in earnest and spooz.com has been launched while spoozforestry.com and samcap.net remain in development.

Strategic Positioning

The Company has strategically positioned itself to not exploit three distinctly related but diverse revenue streams this next quarter. Moreover, it is possible that for the first time, Spooz could become a profitable company by the end of Q2 2022.

Spooz would also like to announce that an updated version of the Spooz business plan for Q2 is available for download at https://spooz.com/downloads/ . Please feel free to add your name to our database of current or interested shareholders.

My very best to you all,

/s/Paul D Strickland, Jr.

Chairman and CEO of Spooz, Inc.

About Spooz, Inc. (SPZI)

Spooz, Inc. (the “Company”) is an innovative hedging and trading company focused on developing technologies to facilitate the acquisition and value maximization from significant commodity assets, including entities that produce commodities, and vertical service providers that support producers. The Company’s technologies manage access to electronically, exchange-traded assets.

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company’s expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange — including words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will” and other similar expressions — are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company’s revenues, financial condition or stock price.