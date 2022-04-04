Vegasino Aims to Disrupt Online and Crypto Casino Experience

New Delhi, India, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One stop destination for both high rollers and casual players, Vegasino is all set to revolutionize the online and crypto casino experience. With thousands of demonstrably fair games available to play, the multichain casino has been designed by the award-winning team behind Nevada Casino from the ground up to address existing online gambling limitations and issues. With a strong community backing, new and old investors alike can feel secure knowing that this loved, tried and tested project with its steel-like foundation has nowhere to go but up.

Launching soon on the Binance Smart Chain, the team behind Vegasino has reimagined the crypto gambling experience to streamline it and make it simpler and easier for people to play. The platform boasts multichain support and accepts a variety of cryptocurrencies for playing. Deposits and withdrawals are ultrafast, guided by the team’s single-minded focus to deliver the best crypto gambling experience online. The entire platform has been designed to maximize fun and accessibility for players.

Kajrak, Vegasino’s CTO said, “We took what we learned from Nevada and put it together with our users’ feedback to create something that will be truly a game changer in the space.”





$VEGAS is the native token of the platform and is currently in the presale phase. The token is designed to bring value to the platform and give governance powers to its community. In addition to it being the native asset of a desirable crypto casino project, $VEGAS also benefits from the team’s commitment to reserve 20% of the platform’s profits for buyback and burn. This ensures a constantly rising floor for $VEGAS. Holders will also be able to stake their $VEGAS tokens for a generous 33% APY.

Vegasino will also allow other crypto projects to form partnerships and bring additional value to their communities. Vegasino also benefits with additional revenue streams, more users and greater visibility for the platform.

Starkess, Vegasino CFO, said, “Good marketing is essential for any project to succeed and our business model allows the casino to market itself. We are truly excited with all the partnerships we have in the works.”

Early investors will be familiar with how hard it normally is to get into presales for promising projects such as Vegasino. The team has come up with a unique solution to address this issue and make the process fair for everyone. Anyone interested in becoming an early investor will be able to secure for themselves one of the highly exclusive and rare Vegasino Alien NFTs. Each of these unique NFTs cost 0.25 BNB and gives its holder a whitelist spot, and in turn the ability to invest anywhere between 1 and 5 BNB (the native token of the BSC) into the presale. If that was not enough, the team has several utilities planned for these NFTs going forward. The first announced utility for Vegasino Alien NFTs is staking, giving a juicy 300% APR.

Vegasino’s casino platform is powered by Owl.games. The OWL team only works with prestigious gaming providers such as Evolution, MicroGaming and Pragmatic Play and guarantees the fairness of the games provided. Accessible on both desktop and mobile, the casino boasts thousands of games including favorites such as Table Games, Poker, and Slots to mention a few. The casino also offers sports betting.



To truly capture the atmosphere of live gambling in Vegas, Vegasino will regularly host various tournaments where players will be able to test their mettle against other players and prove their dominance.

The team recognizes the importance of security and has committed to several security audits for its smart contract. The first audit will be with InterFi, to be completed before launch. A CertiK audit for the new contract will also follow later.

Vegasino will start a comprehensive post-launch marketing campaign and will be listed on both CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. PD Cypher, the Marketing Manager, said, “We know what works in the space. Our marketing will be focused and results oriented.”

For more information on how to get in at the ground floor, make sure to follow the project’s

socials at:

Telegram: https://t.me/VegasinoBSC

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vegasino_BSC

Discord: https://discord.gg/qDsYfbRs



You may also get in touch with the team via email on contact@vegasino.io or visit the website: https://vegasino.io/