5AM Ventures Closes $750 Million Across Two Life Science Funds and Announces Team Additions

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5AM Venture Management, LLC (“5AM”) is pleased to announce the closing of two new funds, totaling $750 million in committed capital. 5AM Ventures VII, L.P. is a $450 million early-stage venture capital fund which will expand 5AM’s efforts to discover, incubate and invest in breakthrough life science companies. 5AM Opportunities II, L.P. is a $300 million later-stage fund which will invest in both 5AM portfolio companies and non-5AM companies in the private and public markets.



“We are proud of the transformational impact that our companies can have on patient lives as they drive novel solutions to unmet medical needs. We are also grateful for the support of our existing and new investors, with over $2.2 billion raised for investments in innovative life science companies over our 20 years of continued growth,” said Andrew Schwab, Managing Partner at 5AM Ventures.

5AM is also pleased to announce that industry veterans, Elliott Levy, M.D. and Paula Soteropoulos have joined the 5AM investment team as a Venture Partner and Strategic Advisor, respectively. “Our people are the core of our company-building success, and we are thrilled that these scientific leaders have joined our diverse and accomplished team,” said Kush Parmar, MD, PhD, Managing Partner at 5AM Ventures.

Dr. Levy brings 24 years of leadership experience in drug development. He previously served as Senior Vice President, Global Development at Amgen, as well as Senior Vice President and Head of Specialty Development at Bristol-Myers Squibb. Dr. Levy currently serves on the board of directors of Omega Therapeutics and Nucana plc, and he also previously served as a member and Chair of the board of directors of TransCelerate BioPharma.

Ms. Soteropoulos has 30 years of biopharma industry experience across strategic and operational leadership areas with a strong focus in rare disease. She previously served as founding CEO of Akcea Therapeutics, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Cardiometabolic, Rare Diseases and Strategic Alliances at Moderna Therapeutics, and held a variety of leadership roles at Sanofi Genzyme. Ms. Soteropoulos is a member of the board of directors of 5AM portfolio companies Rallybio and Ensoma, as well as uniQure and Kyowa Kirin Inc. North America. She also serves on the advisory boards of Cheisi Rare Disease and Tufts Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering.

These additions strengthen and expand the 5AM team to support our model of a focused and engaged approach to company building. 5AM invests in best-in-class or first-in-class breakthroughs in therapeutics and life science platform technologies. The firm will invest across multiple therapeutic areas and consider opportunities based on innovative platform technologies and biological insights, corporate spin-outs, and products with shorter development cycles.

ABOUT 5AM VENTURES

Founded in 2002, 5AM Ventures is a leading venture capital firm focused on building next-generation life science companies. Based in San Francisco and Boston, 5AM has invested globally in over 100 public and private companies. For more information, please visit www.5amventures.com.

CONTACT

5AM Venture Management LLC

Rebecca Lucia, Partner, CFO / COO

Email: info@5amventures.com