Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. Publishes 2021 Annual Report Showing Historic Positive Revenues and Updates Shareholders on Company Highlights

Miami, FL, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Amazonas Florestal, Ltd. (OTC: AZFL) announced today that effective last week the company has published its 2021 Annual Report showing positive revenues and profits. This report is the first annual report in company history showing significant revenue and profit increases in any previous 12-month period. The company entered 2022 with a very promising financial outlook for the first time ever as a registered issuer of public securities.



The 2021 OTC Financial Disclosures demonstrate a new auto sufficient ability for the company to continue growing by financing its business plans in Colombia, Mexico and the USA. The projects that the company is developing are scheduled to become operational this year and are expected to bring the company substantial new positive revenues from the sale of an assortment of products that will be manufactured by the company-owned subsidiaries in those three countries.

Gross profit from the operations of its wholly owned subsidiary Innova Consulting Group, that operates in Cali, Colombia, and another wholly owned division, Gamma Engineering and Consultants—both 2021 acquisitions—have allowed the company to remain current in its financial responsibilities while advancing in the development of its USA subsidiary Green America Laboratories (GAL). GAL has completed and presented revised final submittals of the architectural, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing plans to the Miami-Dade County Building and Zoning Department for their pending review and approval. The laboratory facility will be the first of its kind in South Florida, widely considered the gateway to Latin American business where emerging markets for the products that the lab facility will manufacture are rapidly developing.

AZFL Chairman and CEO, Ricardo Cortez, stated, “I couldn’t be more pleased to have signed last year’s 2021 Annual Report that we published and released last week. These records clearly demonstrate a real concerted effort on the part of our management teams and reflect the improvements made in every aspect of our planning and organization. The new appointments that were made during the course of last year to the administrative teams that contribute valuable time and effort to our projects, both here as well as in Mexico and Colombia, have added the necessary synergy not to mention long hard hours for the company’s business plans to get completely on track. I expect to kick off the operations of Green America Labs, Mountain High Apothecary and Magna Leaf Mexico, in the course of this year. These operations will represent substantial additions to the company and should very well take AZFL to new market levels as they each initiate production and sales. The company’s vision is to complete requirements and apply to OTCQB or OTCQX later this year.”

Carlos Martinez, CFO for AZFL, added: “AZFL has accomplished more in the last 12 months than ever before in its 15+ year history as a registered issuer of public securities. We are well poised to complete the present projects and we are confident that the company is set to grow substantially in 2022. We are immensely grateful to our many shareholders and benefactors, who have stuck with the company during its ups and downs. I know many of you have waited patiently to be a part of something new and big. The 2021 Annual Report reflects this company’s desire to finalize and operate its innovative, sustainable projects around the globe.”

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd.—headquartered in Miami, FL—is a natural resources company dedicated to the research and development of innovative projects to process Industrial Hemp in legal cannabinoid concentrations into High CBD, THC-Free and Delta-8 products. The company also promotes the sustainable management of large tracts of land in the rainforest state of Amazonas, in Brazil, and projects the certification and sale of carbon credits registered from the preservation of rainforest properties. In 2017, the company shifted gears to focus on the growing, harvesting, research and development of Industrial Hemp and related products in the U.S.A. for both domestic and international markets. In 2021, the company is building an important hemp-derived extraction facility in Miami, FL dedicated to the production of premium bulk T-Free concentrates. Amazonas Florestal's goal is to become a leader in the field of cannabinoid extractions, serving labs that use these distillates as raw material for human and animal health/wellness products.

Forward-looking statements in this release regarding Amazonas Florestal Ltd. are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, continued acceptance of the company's products, increased levels of competition, new products and technological changes, the company's dependence upon third-party suppliers, intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

