Dolby announces general availability of Dolby.io Transcode API

SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc, (NYSE DLB), a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, today announced that the Dolby.io Transcode API is moving from beta to general availability. The Dolby.io Transcode API is an API-driven media conversion tool for easily creating high-quality, file-based media workflows, and is designed to help businesses and developers of any level of media experience quickly add video into their apps and services. To learn more about Dolby.io and start building, please visit https://dolby.io/products/transcode/



The Transcode API provides conversion tools for streaming and delivering content over the web, making it easy to get started creating high-quality media for any screen. From developers who need to handle large volumes of user-generated content to businesses with recorded video intended for massive audiences, nearly anyone who processes media can benefit from the Transcode API.

“We built the Transcode API to take the complexity of out transcoding,” said Marie Huwe, Senior Vice President, Dolby.io, Dolby Laboratories. “Transcode is the latest in our suite of Media APIs including Analyze and Enhance APIs. You can analyze your media, figure out how to enhance it, and apply just the right amount of processing so it looks and sounds its best, allowing you to focus on what’s important – creating content your customers and audiences will love.

With the Transcode API, Dolby offers the most frequently used web video codecs, including AVC, HEVC, VP8, and VP9, as well as audio-only formats. With seamless multi-cloud storage, optimized outputs, advanced features such as video concatenation and trimming, the Transcode API is a valuable addition to any media workflow. By connecting the Transcode API and our other Media APIs, developers now have a powerful toolset to understand, improve, and distribute their content.

The Dolby.io Transcode API offers transparent, usage-based pricing and is generally available to all users today. To learn more about the Dolby.io Transcode API and sign up for a free account, please visit https://dolby.io/products/transcode

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Trak Lord

Dolby

Trak.Lord@dolby.com

Source: Dolby Laboratories