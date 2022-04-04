Good Man Brand Launches Sustainable Swimwear

SEATTLE, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Man Brand continues its product expansion with the launch of swimwear just in time for spring under the The House of LR&C , which was co-founded by Russell Wilson, Ciara, and Christine Day. After a successful partnership with Nordstrom, the men’s brand enters the ever-growing swimwear category, which is forecasted to reach $29.1 billion in the United States by 2025.



The new collection will launch in seven colorways - the Havana Swim Trunk in Black Blurred Floral, Celadon Wavy Stripe, Flashing Lights Stripe, Navy Animal Print, Black Tiger Leaf, Navy Ripple Print and White Watercolor Floral - with the remaining styles available to purchase in the coming months at Nordstrom and on Good Man Brand’s website , with select styles also available on Revolve MAN. All colorways of the Havana Swim Trunk will retail for $98.



“We’re proud to debut our new swim collection, which was designed with our customer’s lifestyle in mind while continuing our mission to do good by giving back 3% of every purchase to our Why Not You Foundation,” said Russell Wilson, Co-Founder of Good Man Brand. “We wanted the inaugural Spring/Summer 2022 swim collection to be functional from a fit and performance element, but stylish and comfortable enough to wear to lunch or the bar after spending a day at the beach.”



The new swimwear builds upon the Good Man Brand design ethos with an evolved color palette of powerful pinks, muted greys, and olive neutrals, juxtaposed with Japanese-inspired prints in watercolor florals and a digitally created hibiscus black graphic. Adventurous and confident, playful yet considered, the Good Man Brand swim collection is for the modern man and is made from sustainable, recycled, water-repellent, stretch fabric that performs well in the water. With fearless colors and eye-catching prints, the collection introduces a new visual aesthetic grounded in style and eco-consciousness for its travel-obsessed and stylish customers.



“We wanted our swimwear to complement our ready-to-wear collection from a fit perspective and designed it to be tastefully tailored with a 5-inch inseam making it a more stylish swim option,” says Design Director Jonathan de Lagarde. “Designed with every guy in mind, the swim will have a hybrid waistband that seamlessly combines a button front and zip fly closure with side elastic details for comfort which is perfect for the beach or bar.”



Good Man Brand is available online and at select Nordstrom stores nationwide. The men's lifestyle collection of contemporary-yet-casual clothing and footwear combines superior craftsmanship, innovative design, and next-level comfort. The brand's mission extends beyond great clothes: for every Good Man Brand item purchased, 3% of net revenue is donated to the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Russell Wilson and Ciara, which is dedicated to education, children’s health and fighting poverty, empowering today’s youth to be tomorrow’s leaders.

About Good Man Brand

Founded in 2015, Good Man Brand aims to help men feel good, look good, and do good. Based on principles of next-level comfort, innovative design, and superior craftsmanship, these are clothes and shoes that let you focus on things more important than what you're wearing: living life, working hard, helping others. Key offerings from Good Man Brand include four-way stretch chinos, polos with collars crafted by skilled shirtmakers, Italian-made suede sneakers, and refined takes on classic crewnecks. Find out more at thegoodmanbrand.com .

