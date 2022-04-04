Regarding the plan of the government of the Republic of Lithuania to compensate consumers for the increase in energy commodity prices

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that the government of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Government) on 1 April 2022 announced an anti-inflationary package with measures to increase energy independence ( link ), which provides new measures to reduce energy prices for consumers. The Group informed about measures adopted earlier on 4 November 2021 ( link ).

A share of the plan’s funds could be used to cover the consumer debt incurred to date to UAB “Ignitis”, a subsidiary of the Group (hereinafter – the Company). It should also be used to compensate a share of the price increase in the second half of this year for all natural gas and electricity consumers. It must be noted that customers of all independent electricity suppliers, not just the Company, would be compensated.

Related legislative changes have not been adopted yet. After the legislation is adopted, the Group will respectively inform in a separate notice about the potential impact of the measures.

