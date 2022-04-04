Preliminary Performance Results of Panevezio statybos trestas AB and Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group for Twelve Months of 2021

English Lithuanian





Over the twelve months of 2021, the turnover of Panevezio statybos trestas AB amounted to 65.721 mln. Euros, whereas the revenue of the Company for the twelve months of 2020 amounted to 59.712 mln. Euros. Although the Company experienced the difficulties caused by the pandemic, the revenue of the Company increased by 10 per cents compared to that in 2020. During 2021, the Company managed to close the year with a minimum profit in the amount of 0.304 mln. Euros, whereas in 2020 the Company suffered the loss in the amount of 12.418 mln. Euros

Over the same period, the total consolidated revenue of Panevezio statybos trestas AB Group was 98.451 mln. Euros, i.e. by 31 per cents higher than the revenue for the year 2020. In 2020, the revenue of the Group amounted to 74.912 mln. Euros. The net profit of the Group is 3.499 mln. Euros in 2021, whereas in 2020 the Group suffered the loss in the amount of 10.431 mln. Euros.

