Webcast Details for Cassava Sciences’ Upcoming Fireside Chat

– All Stakeholder Are Welcome to Listen by Webcast –

– Event To Be Held Tuesday, April 5th, 9am ET –

AUSTIN, Texas, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced webcast details for an upcoming, previously announced presentation and fireside chat with Remi Barbier, President & CEO and Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer. This event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 5th at 9am Eastern time.

All stakeholders are welcome to listen by webcast. The link to join this webcast is:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=BA75442A-4327-4876-92D5-C3E6CD20BF79

There will be no live question-and-answer session during the fireside chat, however, prior to the event, stakeholders are encouraged to submit questions or comments for management’s consideration via email: SAVAquestionsQ1@CassavaSciences.com

Management may not be able to address all comments or questions due to SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (FD), limits around legal disclosures, time constraints or other limitations.

An archived replay of this event will be available on Cassava Sciences’ website www.CassavaSciences.com in the ‘Investors’ section for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences’ mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease. We are currently testing simufilam, our lead drug candidate for the proposed treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, in Phase 3 clinical studies under Special Protocol Assessments from the FDA. Simufilam is also being tested in an open-label study and a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Cognition Maintenance Study in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

For More Information Contact:

Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer

ESchoen@CassavaSciences.com

(512) 501-2450