Griesemer Appointed to QCR Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors

“We’re pleased to have John Griesemer join our Board. His experience leading a successful family of companies and his strong community involvement will be a valuable addition to our team,” said Larry Helling, QCR Holdings Chief Executive Officer. “As a former Guaranty Federal Board member, John also brings a unique and important perspective to the Board early as we expand our presence in southwest Missouri.”

Griesemer is a Missouri native and has served as President, Chief Executive Officer of Erlen Group since 2018, and a member of the Erlen Group Board of Directors since 1993. The Erlen Group is a privately-held family of industrial companies, including Springfield Underground, Cold Zone, Westside Stone, and Joplin Stone.

Active in the local community, Griesemer is President of the Springfield Catholic Schools Board and a member of the Board of the National Stone Sand and Gravel Association. He is past Chairman of the Board Mercy Springfield Communities and Mercy Hospital Springfield. He is a past Member of the Board of the Missouri Limestone Producers Association, Catholic Campus Ministries, Junior Achievement of the Ozarks and Ozark Technical Community College Foundation. Griesemer holds a B.S. degree in Industrial Management and Engineering from Purdue University.

“I’m honored to join the QCR Holdings Board of Directors,” said Griesemer. “I look forward to working with the other Board members, as well as the QCRH management team. I align strongly with the values and relationship-focused business model that has made QCRH successful over the years and I appreciate the opportunity to contribute to future success.”

About QCR Holdings, Inc.

QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly-owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Springfield First Community Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. Quad City Bank & Trust Company offers equipment loans and leases to businesses through its wholly-owned subsidiary, m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and also provides correspondent banking services. Including this acquisition, the Company now has 40 locations in Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin and Illinois. As of December 31, 2021, the combined Company had approximately $7.3 billion in assets, $5.4 billion in loans and $5.9 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.qcrh.com.

