Falcon Digital Marketing is Revolutionizing the Online Training World With Their New Launch: The Online Advertising Academy

HOUSTON, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falcon Digital Marketing Ad Agency is now offering professional training courses for Pay-Per-Click Advertising through their new website: The Online Advertising Academy. To help businesses stay up-to-date with the fast-paced world of digital marketing, The Online Advertising Academy demystifies the complex, everchanging world of Pay-Per-Click Ads by offering easy, straight-to-the-point training designed for business owners, in-house marketing teams, marketing managers, and marketing agencies with any size budget, for nearly every industry.

"With more businesses shifting marketing dollars to digital options, the need is stronger than ever for digital marketing training and management services," said Chris Cabaniss, the Co-Founder of Falcon Digital Marketing and the Online Advertising Academy. "Online training has become the norm with less and less conferences returning to full capacity, if returning at all. With a flood of inexperienced YouTubers, influencers, and self-proclaimed gurus out there, we saw the urgent need for legitimate PPC Ad Training Courses by professionals, for professionals."

This new product expands Falcon Digital Marketing's service offerings beyond PPC Management and SEO services to include more training, educational content, and online courses to serve their clients and the digital marketing industry. The new website OnlineAdvertisingAcademy.com features PPC Advertising Training courses currently focused on Google Ads, among other advertising platforms, tools, and software. With numerous options available, the new website offers a range of courses for beginner to expert-level users in most industries and budget ranges.

About Falcon Digital Marketing

Founded in 2015, Falcon Digital Marketing is a highly-specialized online marketing agency that focuses on ROI-driven Pay-Per-Click (PPC) and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) campaigns for competitive industries. Falcon Digital Marketing is based in Houston, TX, but services clients throughout the U.S. and internationally. By focusing on ROI and lead generation from online marketing campaigns, Falcon Digital Marketing brings a unique approach to internet marketing that creates more efficient advertising campaigns for clients in competitive industries.

