Elevent Raises $2.75M Seed Round to Help Bring Employees Together

BOSTON, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevent, a platform connecting experience providers and companies to deliver unique virtual and physical events that build trust and connections, announced a new funding round of $2.75 million.

This latest round was led by TDF Ventures with participation from Lightbank, K50 Ventures, Purple Arch Ventures, and Verissimo Ventures. The prior round was $2 million and led by Lightbank with participation from K50, Purple Arch Ventures, and Verissimo Ventures.

This investment will continue to accelerate the growth of the company as it continues to expand domestically and internationally. The engineering and product team will expand to accelerate the buildout and automation of the event platform for customer self-service. In addition, Elevent will continue to expand in-person events, making the process of booking, hosting, and managing live events more efficient for business event planners.

Having booked and completed over 3,000 events in the past six months, Elevent CEO Jon Conelias said, "We are excited about this additional investment which gives us the opportunity to accelerate our platform for our event hosts and our corporate customers. We have worked with over 2,000 companies and 300 hosts, providing engaging events to nearly 100,000 event participants."

Elevent is doubling down on helping businesses understand their event return on investment (ROI) through innovative access to data, previously unavailable. "Understanding how to create unique relationships through events leads to significantly better outcomes, whether the goal is internal team building or higher conversion rates for sales teams. We are creating better relationships through events and generating positive ROI for our clients," said Mr. Conelias.

Elevent was created in the post-COVID world and is leading the way in changing how modern companies book events. The company's platform provides business teams with an easy way to increase engagement and connection with their clients and employees.

About Elevent: Born out of a need to connect virtually, Elevent is your go-to marketplace for fun. We host experiences for team bonding, client engagement, remote celebrations, and rewards while creating lasting connections.

