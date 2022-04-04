Protenus Focuses on Technology and Customers as It Expands Team With Two Experienced Healthcare Leaders

BALTIMORE, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protenus, the nation's leading healthcare compliance analytics platform, announced today the additions of Michael Baglio as Chief Technology Officer and Sonal Patel as Vice President of Professional Services.

"We couldn't be happier that Michael and Sonal are joining the Protenus team," said Nick Culbertson, Protenus CEO and Co-Founder. "Each has deep healthcare industry expertise that will be instrumental in helping us continue to deliver excellence to our customers as our company grows."

Michael Baglio comes to Protenus with over 25 years of experience in technology and product development, including leadership as a healthcare CTO for over 13 years, at various companies like lifeIMAGE, MedAptus, and CodaMetrix. As the CTO at Protenus, Michael will be responsible for the company's technology vision, strategy, and translation into products.

"Protenus has an accomplished team with a history of providing technical solutions that address their customers' diversion and privacy compliance requirements. As a technical leader that is passionate about providing value to healthcare customers through the right blend of people, process, innovation and products, I am excited to join Protenus to build upon that history," says Michael. "I look forward to working with the team to build and deliver solutions that address more of our customers' challenges in an efficient way."

Sonal Patel joins Protenus with 25 years in the healthcare industry, building relationships and driving customer satisfaction and success. In her most recent role as Director of Professional Services at the healthcare vertical DataBank, she led a team of Solution Engineers, Project, and Product Managers and worked cross-functionally to meet revenue goals and ensure customer delight.

Sonal says, "I am very excited about joining Protenus and working very closely with our customers to implement the latest solutions to continue to drive their patient privacy and drug diversion programs. Protenus offers the leading software to help hospitals and health systems create secure safeguards to protect patient data. I look forward to working with all of the teams including Professional Services who can help our customers create policies and procedures to ensure the right protocols are in place to maximize the software and ensure compliance."

About Protenus

Protenus harnesses the power of AI to provide healthcare organizations with scalable risk-reduction solutions that drive the safest patient outcomes while protecting the reputation of the organizations. We are committed to innovation, determined to reduce risk, and focused on supporting our community of employees, customers, and ultimately, patients. Empowering healthcare to eliminate risk is at the heart of all we do. Founded in 2014, Protenus is a three-time winner of Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers, is a Great Place to Work®-Certified company, and was named one of 2021 CBInsights Digital Health 150, one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare, and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal and the Baltimore Sun. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

Media Contact

Amanda Rogers

Marketing Content Writer

amanda.rogers@protenus.com

Related Images











Image 1: Protenus logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment