Two Six Technologies Acquires River Loop Security

ARLINGTON, Va., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Six Technologies (“Two Six”), a high-growth, technology-focused provider of products and expertise to U.S. national security customers, announced today it has acquired River Loop Security LLC (“River Loop”), a leading provider of technical expertise in the fields of cybersecurity and embedded systems.



River Loop uses cutting-edge research and engineering to deliver cybersecurity products and expertise to defense and commercial customers. The company has deep technical capabilities in hardware reverse engineering, wireless systems, embedded devices, and IoT. River Loop’s services include system design, penetration testing, custom solutions development, and highly specialized cybersecurity R&D. Additionally, its proprietary Pilot Security product is an advanced, scalable IoT firmware analysis platform offering customers rapid, automated security assessments.

“I’m very excited to combine the exceptional River Loop team with Two Six,” said Joe Logue, CEO of Two Six Technologies. “River Loop has unique expertise and truly differentiated capabilities that are highly complementary to Two Six’s growth strategy. This combination of talent and capabilities creates the leading team in high-priority sectors and strengthens our ability to address the mission needs of our national security and commercial customers.”

River Loop and Two Six have partnered for several years on multiple programs for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). This strategic transaction will enable deeper collaborations on the rapid development of innovative technologies and the deployment of unique capabilities to a growing set of customers and end users.

The River Loop acquisition increases the Two Six workforce to over 500 highly skilled and mission-focused professionals, working in Two Six offices, government facilities, and remote locations across the country. The companies share similar cultures and values, focusing on mission impact and cutting-edge technologies, and attracting and developing the best talent in the industry.

“Two Six Technologies is the ideal strategic partner for the River Loop team,” said River Loop co-founder Ryan Speers, on behalf of fellow partners Jeff Spielberg, Ricky Melgares, and Rick Housley. “We have a strong and trusted relationship with Two Six and believe this combination will enable us to deliver more innovation and more unique technical capabilities to our commercial and government customers. I am incredibly proud of all our outstanding teammates at River Loop and very excited for the important challenges we can conquer together at Two Six.”

About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies is a high-growth technology company providing products and expertise to national security customers. The company solves complex challenges in six focus areas: cyber and space operations, data science, information operations, microelectronics, nextgen communications, and intelligence and decision support.

The company offers a family of operationally deployed products including Pulse, IKE™, SIGMA™, TrustedKeep™ and others. Major customers include DARPA, Department of State, U.S. Cyber Command, the Intelligence Community, Department of Homeland Security, and the broader Department of Defense. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Two Six Technologies has over 500 employees and a global operational footprint that includes a technical presence in more than 40 countries, coupled with native proficiency in more than 20 languages.

Two Six Technologies was formed in February 2021 by global investment firm The Carlyle Group through the acquisitions and combination of IST Research and Two Six Labs. In August 2021, Two Six acquired Trusted Concepts, a leading provider of software engineering, cyber, and advanced analytics solutions to customers in the Intelligence Community.

For more information, visit twosixtech.com, @twosixtech on Twitter, and Two Six Technologies on LinkedIn.

About River Loop Security

River Loop specializes in solving complex cybersecurity challenges in the IoT and embedded devices sectors. Through end-to-end security architecture and design, penetration testing, automated solutions, and specialized R&D, River Loop helps secure our complex connected world. River Loop partners with federal customers and companies in industries including telecommunications, consumer products, healthcare, and others. Its highly skilled technical team regularly speaks at leading industry conferences and publishes academic journal papers, along with maintaining several leading open-source security tools.

Media Contact

