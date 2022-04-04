ONEflight International becomes aviation partner with SALT

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONEflight International, Inc. announced today that the company was chosen to be a private aviation partner to SALT, a global thought leadership and networking forum encompassing finance, technology and geopolitics. Their annual events confer approximately 2,000 investors, asset owners, managers, entrepreneurs, and policy makers under one roof with past speakers like Vice President Joe Biden, President Bill Clinton, President George W. Bush and Secretary Condoleezza Rice.



Their next conference is Crypto Bahamas, held at the Baha Mar in Nassau from April 26-29, 2022. Speakers and panelists include O’Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O’Leary, HiDef, Inc. Founder Rick Fox, Edge & Node Co-Founder Tegan Kline, and SALT Chairman and former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci. The full agenda will be announced later this month.



“We’re thrilled to partner with ONEflight International for SALT’s private aviation needs. The innovative private jet brand revolutionized the industry, setting a new standard in air travel that we are happy to offer our speakers and attendees.” Anthony Scaramucci - Chairman, SALT

ONEflight boasts the world’s largest network of private aircraft easily accessible through their proprietary booking platform, Book-A-Jet (BAJ). BAJ provides immediate access to search and create a customizable itinerary, selecting from over 5,000 aircraft ranging from turbo props to large capacity jets. The company maintains a vetted network of 500 of the top operators worldwide to ensure unprecedented availability and flexibility. The new highly interactive BAJ app launched in Q4 2021, reaffirming the company’s commitment to digitize private air travel with groundbreaking technologies that can be used broadly across all corners of the industry.



“SALT is filled with innovators, entrepreneurs and the brightest minds making a difference in the world through their technological, financial, and policy advancements. The amazing work they do inspires us at ONEflight to continue innovating and striving for more with our own platforms and offerings. We’re proud to act as SALT’s partner and support the connectivity between these forward-thinking attendees.” Ferren Rajput - Founder & CEO, ONEflight International

About ONEflight International, Inc.

ONEflight International, Incorporated is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company’s founding in 2010. It is the fastest growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through the proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With nearly 500 world-class aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 5,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking.

ONEflight firmly believes you don’t need to OWN, you just need to FLY!

