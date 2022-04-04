Better Agency Acquires Insurance Proposal Software Company Neoteric Agent

PHOENIX, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Agency, an insurance software company, has recently acquired Neoteric Agent. Neoteric Agent is an insurance proposal tool that helps agents create custom video proposals.

Neoteric Agent was created in 2017 and has helped insurance agents generate thousands of insurance proposals.

Better Agency is an agency-success platform designed to help independent insurance agents automate their insurance sales and processes.

One recent online review said this: "We love using Better Agency at our agency! I don't know how I got anything done without it. Lots of built-in campaigns and tools I can use to save time and communicate with prospects and clients efficiently. I love that they seem to continually be working on improving and coming out with updates - they obviously listen to their user's feedback. Thanks, Better Agency!"

Better Agency co-founder and CEO Will Shaw said in an interview, "Better Agency is dedicated to helping independent agents maximize efficiency and grow their sales. Agency Success is at the center of everything we do, and helping agencies issue $1 Billion in new business premiums by 2024."

Mesa, Arizona-based Better Agency has become one of the insurance industry's most successful, fastest-growing broker-tech startups. The company has seen tremendous growth since its inception in 2019.

"Agencies can't grow on scattered tech stacks or legacy platforms, especially in a hybrid or remote world," Shaw said. "Our dream of a single, unified platform allows independent agents to remain focused and allows them to better automate tasks and communications they have with their clients at scale. This is how we define agency success."

Currently, more than 2,000 independent insurance agents in all 50 states rely on the Better Agency's assisted-automation platform to help automate tasks, sales, and processes.

Neoteric Agent Founder, Grant Botma had this to say: "Choosing Better Agency to carry on the vision of Neoteric Agent was easy. I know and trust the people in leadership, and the mission of their company closely aligns with the reason why I started Neoteric in the first place - to help independent agents make a bigger impact on their communities.

"We all know that Independent Agents are absolutely the best place for consumers to get insurance. Neoteric Agent is software that helps highlight that truth to proposed insureds. Better Agency is equipped and committed to taking Neoteric Agent to the next level. To make an even bigger impact on the Independent Agency channel. I am so excited for our industry. I can't wait for you all to see what Better Agency is going to do with Neoteric Agent."

Shaw said the idea of acquiring other vertical-saas platforms was always a consideration. "We want to help agencies quote, bind, and issue more policies," he said. "This strategic acquisition will help us to continue the pursuit of our mission to help independent agents be better in all the facets of their agency."

Better Agency plans to enhance the proposal tool by adding more lines of coverage, including commercial lines. Better Agency will also work to form a deeper automated workflow with its other products, the CRM and the AMS, and re-introduce "Proposals - by Better Agency" within Q2 of 2022.

