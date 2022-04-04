Baxter of California Shaves the World With Earth Day Sale Proceeds Being Donated to a Non-Profit Environmental Organization

LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baxter of California, the iconic 55-year-old men's grooming brand, announces an Earth Day sale with 100 percent of proceeds being donated to a non-profit environmental organization.

From April 1 through April 30, the Baxter of California Safety Razor will be 25 percent off. On Earth Day, April 22, all proceeds from online purchases of the shave collection will be donated to a non-profit environmental organization that aims to clean up 90 percent of floating ocean plastic pollution.

"As a brand, it's a priority to take steps to minimize our environmental impact and provide quality products that will also help our customers minimize their environmental impact," says Baxter of California Director of Marketing, Rebekah Shriver. "In addition to providing an eco-friendly and reliable razor option that can be re-used and help reduce waste, we're thrilled to be donating and providing support to an organization doing incredible work to rid the ocean of plastic."

The Baxter of California Safety Razor is an eco-friendly, sleek, stylish and easy-to-use razor designed to achieve the perfect shave and eliminate single-use waste from the cycle of buy, use, throw away and repeat. The Safety Razor can be used up to five times more than a single-use razor blade, reducing up to 90 percent of razor-related waste and saving plastic overall.

The Baxter of California shave collection is available for purchase on the Baxter of California website.

ABOUT BAXTER OF CALIFORNIA:

Since 1965, Baxter of California has been a pioneer in understanding and meeting personal care needs. Our curated range of hair, skin, shave and body essentials and lifestyle products are all tried and tested by master barbers at our award-winning Baxter Finley Barber & Shop in Los Angeles. Our products are designed for quality and versatility to provide consumers with everything they need to confidently be who they are.

