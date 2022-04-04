Dr. Joshua Tierney, MD, Commended for His Dedication to Patient Care Before and After Surgical Procedures

Fort Collins, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Dr. Tierney is an award-winning, published, and fellowship-trained surgeon. Operating out of UCHealth, based in Loveland, Colorado, he specializes in endoscopy, HPB surgery and oncology, general surgery, and robotic surgery.



Today, Dr. Joshua Tierney was commended for his dedication to patient care before and after surgical procedures. The commendation comes on behalf of several of Dr. Tierney’s patients, who noted that the level of compassion and support he provided during their medical crisis was exemplary, often going above and beyond typical expectations.

Following a decade of treating patients from the Northern Front Range and Eastern Plains of Colorado, Wyoming, and Western Nebraska, his reputation has soared. Peers and patients alike consider Dr. Joshua Tierney to be one of the leading Whipple procedure surgeons, robotic hernia surgeons & robotic pancreatic surgeons in the country.

Below, we detail the commendation Dr. Joshua Tierney received on behalf of his patients and the areas in which he specializes:

A notable dedication to exceptional patient care and surgical success

Experiencing a medical crisis can be an immensely challenging time for patients and their loved ones. A surgeon isn’t just somebody patients entrust with their procedure, and it’s also somebody they count on to provide comfort, care and support.

Dr. Joshua Tierney has become well known for his caring demeanor, his attention to detail, and his ability to incorporate cutting-edge techniques and technology into his procedures. Striving to give comfort and hope to patients and their loved ones in the midst of a medical crisis, his thoughtful, patient-orientated approach to care is regularly commended by his patients.

One patient noted that Dr. Tierney would give his personal cell phone number out to patients so that they could contact him directly in case of emergencies. Another said that the doctor was always willing to double book his clinic schedule so patients with urgent needs could be seen.

Many of Dr. Joshua Tierney’s patients have thanked and commended him for his recent service. Not only did they feel they were receiving the best surgical care, but they felt their concerns were heard and that they were made to feel confident in their decision to choose him as their surgeon.

Dr. Joshua Tierney’s area of expertise

Dr. Tierney is a board-certified and fellowship-trained surgeon. His specialisms include:

Whipple Procedure

The Whipple procedure is a variant of HPB Surgery and Oncology treatment. Patients with advanced pancreatic cancer that has spread to the small intestines, gallbladder, and bile ducts require cancerous organs to be removed. The procedure takes place when the tumor is located in the head of the pancreas.

Dr. Tierney is regarded as one of the best Whipple procedure surgeons in the country and performs the procedure through both open and robotic approaches.

Robotic Hernia Surgery

Despite being a relatively new technique used to treat smaller hernias and rebuild the abdominal wall, Dr Joshua Tierney is well-versed in the procedure. Laparoscopic surgery requires a hernia surgeon to hold the instruments, while robotic surgery features tools operated by a robot controlled by Dr. Tierney, the robotic hernia expert.

Robotic hernia surgery can result in less pain post-surgery, fewer complications, shorter stays in the hospital, and quicker recovery times.

Robotic Pancreatic Surgery

This innovative approach to pancreatic surgery is a robotic-assisted procedure. Whereas traditional surgery would involve cutting open the stomach area to get to the pancreas, the drawback was patient trauma. This robotic approach only requires a small incision on the side of the stomach, in which the robotic arm is guided by Joshua Tierney, MD, to excise the tumor and pull it out.

Dr. Joshua Tierney can use this type of procedure with many diverse types of pancreatic cancers, including benign masses, neuroendocrine tumors, pancreatic adenocarcinoma, cystic tumors, and chronic pancreatitis.

