Veev Bolsters C-Suite, Appoints Gordon Heneweer as CFO

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Veev , the technology-enabled homebuilding company, announced the latest addition to its leadership team, naming Gordon Heneweer as Chief Financial Officer. Heneweer will oversee all finance and accounting functions including the Corporate Controllership, FP&A, project finance, Treasury, Tax and business operations, as well as corporate strategy.



Veev has achieved a novel approach to homebuilding that views the home as the ultimate consumer product––a highly personal space that should enhance and reflect the lives of the people who live there. Grounded in this consumer-first focus, Veev has pioneered a breakthrough technological approach to building turnkey, high-quality homes faster and at a lower cost than traditional construction.

“Gordon’s business acumen and strategic leadership experience align seamlessly with Veev’s expansion efforts and will be a major asset for our company,” said Amit Haller, Veev CEO and co-founder. “His career is noteworthy, not only for his success in driving strong financial performance, but also for his track record of leading diverse, capable, and innovative teams. At Veev, we’re tackling one of the most challenging issues facing the world today, and bringing aboard leaders like Gordon advances our mission to bring exceptional living to all.”

Heneweer joins Veev at a time of rapid growth for the company, having recently achieved unicorn status, raised $400 million in Series D financing, and announced a major partnership with Lennar. Now, the company remains focused on scaling operations by replicating its successful wheel-and-spoke model, or “Fab-in-a-Box,” to new markets. The strategy, which capitalizes on building Digital Fab facilities near demand, allows the company to streamline manufacturing, transportation, and assembly––building up to 4x the speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional means.

“Veev has created a revolutionary approach to solving the housing crisis, leveraging cutting-edge technology and developing a unique vision for what the home should be,” said Gordon Heneweer. “I’m eager to get to work alongside this brilliant team, and I look forward to advancing Veev’s bold vision for the future of homebuilding and how we experience the home.”

Prior to Veev, Heneweer served as CFO for the past 10 years at CooperVision (NYSE: COO), a $2B+ revenue medical device manufacturer and distributor. He was a key member of CooperVision’s executive leadership team, leading and directing all aspects of the organizations’ financial strategy and operations, including oversight of the global IT function. Gordon’s esteemed career also includes senior financial leadership positions of increasing responsibility at Electronics for Imaging, Inc., Applied Materials, Inc., and New United Motor Manufacturing, Inc. (NUMMI).

About Veev

Veev is a building technology company founded on the belief that homes are the ultimate consumer product, and they need to be built better, and faster. Working across design, development, engineering, manufacturing, and construction, Veev has developed a vertically integrated approach to productize the home and improve on cost and quality, up to 4x the speed of traditional construction. Veev is focused on building multi-family homes and single-family homes at scale, helping develop and support communities, and improving our quality of living.

