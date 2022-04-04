Castellum, Inc. Announces $950,000 New Revolving Credit Facility from Live Oak Bank

POTOMAC, Md., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces that it has secured a new $950,000 revolving accounts receivable-based credit facility from Live Oak Bank.



"We are pleased to have finalized this revolving credit facility with Live Oak," said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of Castellum . "It gives us greater financial flexibility for closing small acquisitions, supporting our planned up-listing, or other projects which add value to the Company."

"At Live Oak Bank, our goal is to treat every client like the only client," said Daniel Aronson, Vice President of Live Oak Bank . "Because Live Oak's lending teams are aligned by industry, we can quickly understand the strength of Castellum, which allows us to allocate capital to fund Castellum's growth properly. Castellum has a strong management team to properly weigh the cost of capital utilizing both debt and equity to grow the Company strategically," Mr. Aronson added. "Castellum's management team has a deep understanding of the Company, and therefore they can communicate effectively to the bank the Company's financial needs based on historical and projected growth. We look forward to growing with Castellum and expanding our relationship."

About Castellum, Inc.

Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) is a defense-oriented technology company that is executing strategic acquisitions in the cyber security, information technology and software, information warfare, and electronic warfare and engineering services space - http://castellumus.com/ .



