SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Michael O’Shea, CEO of Xcelerate, Inc. (OTC Markets: XCRT) and Dr. Dilan Ellegala Xcelerate Advisory Board Member Discussing the Launch of a Pilot Program in Tanzania

AUSTIN, Texas, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Michael O’Shea, CEO of Xcelerate, Inc. (OTC Pink: XCRT), and Dr. Dilan Ellegala, a member of the Company’s advisory board and co-founder of AfiyaSasa Africa, LLC ("ASA").



ASA is a medical technology and virtual health company positioned to use artificial intelligence (“AI”) and augmented reality (“AR”) to help meet the needs of patients in developing countries. Through Xcelerate’s 51% interest in ASA, the companies have established a pilot program to implement this technology to improve the healthcare delivery systems for millions of people in Tanzania, Africa.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Dr. Ellegala explains how, during his time in Africa over a decade ago, he identified a massive discrepancy in the number of physicians available for the population. “In my specialty of neurosurgery at the time, there were two neurosurgeons for 44 million people. … the reality is that we could spend 10, 20, 30, 50 years building hospitals clinics, trying to develop health care professionals, spending hundreds of millions, maybe billions of dollars and we probably still wouldn't meet the basic needs of the population. What I realized is that we needed to leverage the power of advanced technology to try and bridge that gap. It has taken 15-16 years and … we're finally able, I think, to do this,” he says.

The interview further highlights the application of AI to fill this need, along with Xcelerate’s patent-pending medical surgical device and the Company’s near-term goals.

The full interview can be viewed at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/april-interview-xcelerate-xcrt/.

