Amur Achieves Record-Breaking First Quarter, Achieving 100% Year-over-Year Growth

GRAND ISLAND, Neb., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amur Equipment Finance, Inc. (“Amur”) is proud to announce the results of its record-breaking first quarter, which established new benchmarks for both application and origination volume and represented a year-over-year growth rate of 100 percent compared to Q1 2021. At the current annual run rate, Amur expects to surpass its target of $1.5Bn in origination volume for 2022 and to achieve a 100 percent-plus growth rate for the second consecutive year.



“Our outstanding first-quarter results would not have been possible without our uncompromising service and dedication to our hundreds of thousands of small-business customers and our deep relationships with all our partners,” remarked Amur Senior Vice President, Head of Commerce, and Strategic Partnerships, Todd Wainwright. “These relationships reflect the commitment and trust we have built with our partners through years of differentiated service, and for that, we are grateful.”

Amur’s record growth can also be attributed to its dedication to the well-being of its customers and its employees. “We are passionately committed to helping our customers realize their business aspirations. Customers come back to us time and time again, year after year because they know we are devoted to their success,” said Ken Karpel, Senior Vice President, Sales, and Retention. “Additionally, our continuous push for ensuring a culture of personal risk-taking with ample leadership opportunities for our people bodes well for the future,” he added.

And yet this growth would not be possible without Amur’s robust and scalable proprietary tech-enabled platform that allows it to keep pace with Amur’s growing originations and positions it to capture even greater volumes in the years to come.

“We have the industry’s most inclusive platform, which allows us to serve all industries and credit profiles in record time,” stated Amur Senior Vice President, Head of Technology, Jeremy Gillam. He added, “Our platform offers us a highly stable and scalable environment to continuously implement innovative technology and processes that allow Amur to offer tremendous service to our customers and partners.”

About Amur Equipment Finance, Inc.

We’re Big on Small. Amur is one of the largest commercial equipment finance providers serving small businesses nationwide and a certified Great Place to Work®, dedicated to ensuring that its customers and employees are equipped to grow and succeed. Amur has 9 offices across the nation dedicated to championing the financial needs of small businesses every day. We have served over 500,000 small businesses and helped them thrive in the world’s most essential industries – from transportation and technology to manufacturing and medicine.

See for yourself how We’re Big on Small at GoAmur.com.

Media Contact:

Jacklynn Manning

Vice President, Marketing

Amur Equipment Finance

+1 (800) 994-0016 x266

JManning@amuref.com