International ANDY Awards Announces 2022 Winners

The jury has delivered the first big win of the season, Rethink for Heinz wins the best in show GRANDY Award

Change The Ref, Honored with Social Good ANDY for Second Year In A Row

NEW YORK, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International ANDY Awards, the first award show of the season announces this year’s winners along with new top distinctions. The ANDYs continue to reinvent the award process to better serve the global advertising community with education and transparency. The new distinctions include:

Best In House

Best New Agency

Network of the Year

Production Company of the Year

To recognize some of the major wins, agency, Change The Ref was honored with the Social Good ANDY for second year in a row. Change The Ref is an anti-violence organization that gives the kids of today the tools they need to be empowered to make changes to critical issues. IPG held a key win with taking home the most awards per holding company, followed closely by Publicis Group. The ADVERTISING Club of New York, who produces the ANDY Awards, investment in the future of the ad industry came to life as they earmarked funds from submissions to put towards a scholarship and as a result, South Korean students win The Glenn C. Smith Best in Show Student Award and a $10,000 Scholarship with ‘Uber Eats – Recycling Code’. Finally, Biscuit Filmworks is named Production Company of the Year, Verizon takes home Best In-House, and Lanfranco & Cordova wins Best New Agency.

“I’ve chaired juries in almost all of the top award shows, and they have all been incredible experiences. But having a chance to do it for two consecutive years and with a jury as senior as the ANDYs, has allowed us to not only pick an outstanding selection of winners (who will earn a lot more metal this year, I promise) but also build towards the future,” said PJ Pereira, Co-Founder and Creative Chairman, Pereira O’Dell. “From deepening the discussions that judges are not here to teach the industry, but to learn on its behalf; to making the ANDYs a more international show; to launching this idea that judges of big shows can thank the industry for such honor by helping accelerate the growth of a new generation of leaders that our world demands to see.”

For the first time ever, the ANDYs award honored Rethink, the independent creative agency with the highest honor: a GRANDY, for its work for Kraft Heinz Canada. A GRANDY is awarded for the best in show and shines a light on the power of the idea and the execution of craft.

The ANDYs also announced last year their new regional competitions to ensure the work from every corner of the world is represented. In an effort to break barriers that exist around cultural context, each region had Juries representative of the creative excellence in the area. The Highest Scoring Work by Region:

APAC: ‘A Career-Limiting Film’ for Global Women NZ , Saatchi & Saatchi

Europe: ‘Shutter Ads’ for Heineken, Publicis Italy

Greater China: ‘The Comeback – Shot on iPhone’ for Apple, Media Arts Lab

LATAM: ‘Degree Inclusive’ for Unilever, Wunderman Thompson Argentina

MENA: Award For Shortlisting ‘Who’s Your Cabbie?’ for Roads & Transport Authority, VMLY&R



As the first awards show of the season, what wins at the ANDYs is often regarded as a predictor for what work will go on to sweep other shows. Work includes:

Bihar, choosing tomorrow for BBK, LLORENTE & CUENCA S.L

Bless Your F*ing Cooch for eos, Mischief @ No Fixed Address

Degree Inclusive for Unilever, Wunderman Thompson Argentina

OREO x Pokémon for OREO (Mondelez International, Inc.), Dentsu

OREO Thins Camo Packs for OREO (Mondelez International, Inc.), the community

Piñatex for Dole Sunshine Company + Ananas Anam, L&C

Sunbrew for Corona ABINBEV, David Miami

The Lost Class for Change the Ref Inc., Leo Burnett Chicago

The Wish for PENNY, Serviceplan Group SE & Co. KG

Welcome to the Icelandverse for Inspired by Iceland, SS+K

Please see here for a full list of ANDY Winners and #ANDYpredictors list: https://andyawards.com/winners/ as well as here to view the shortlist: https://www.andyawards.com/shortlist/

About The International ANDY Awards

The International ANDY Awards, the first show of the year, celebrate the ideas, craft, innovation, and brave thinking that pushes our industry forward. As one of the most sought-after awards for creative excellence in advertising for over 50 years, The ANDYs are a predictor and barometer of the industry’s best. Work created by agencies, production firms, brands, publishers, content studios, PR firms, individuals and students are currently being accepted. For more information visit: www.andyawards.com

About The ADVERTISING Club

The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a leading trade organization serving the advertising, media, and marketing industries in the media capital of the world. We offer access, thought leadership and programming that intends to educate, empower, and celebrate our constituencies. The Club produces the International ANDY Awards to raise the bar on creativity and elevate the craft. The ADVERTISING Club’s Foundation is dedicated to building a stronger talent pipeline representative of our diverse community. The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a Founding Member of Creative Spirit US.

Contact:

Jenna Depasquale

DiGennaro Communications

Jenna.depasquale@digennaro-usa.com