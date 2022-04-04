High Performance Computing Market Size to Surpass USD 64.65 Bn by 2030

London, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global high performance computing market size was valued at US$ 39.86 billion in 2021.



The growing demand regarding short product development cycles along with a requirement to maintain determined quality becomes approximately impossible to address in real-time without utilizing the advanced technologies and right tools. Physical simulation, machine learning (ML) and optimization in varied industrial applications, including life science simulation and financial modeling, are few among others where HPC plays an essential role in providing complex problems solving within the limited time period.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1572

In the defense sector and aerospace, the companies are highly emphasizing over increasing production rate with reducing the production cost. The software solutions of HPC allows these players to provide precise multi-physics and multi-scale solutions simulation by leveraging the design phase simulation, physical testing cutting off.

Furthermore, cloud-based solutions of HPC are gaining high traction in the market owing to their pay-as-you-go pricing model which is cost-effective. This has become an acute factor in propelling the market as the variety, volume, and velocity of the data produced have further evolved exponentially and are likely to further rise with the 5G technology getting adoption already.

Report Scope Details Market Size in 2021 USD 39.86 Billion Growth Rate from 2022 to 2030 CAGR of 5.5% By Deployment Cloud

On-Premise By Application High Performance Technical Computing

High Performance Business Computing By Components Solution

Services By Operation Size Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises By Server Price Band USD 250,000 to 500,000 and Above

USD 250,000 to 100,000 and Below

Report Highlights

Based on deployment, on-premise deployment is the leading market segment however, cloud technology market is expected to grow due to its high adoption rate, while the usage on-premise deployment method would drop down slowly.

Based application, the dominating segment of HPC is high performance business computing. Technical computing of the HPC comprise of various sectors like chemicals, government, bio-sciences, consumer products, academic institutions, electronics, energy and others. High performance data analysis is further utilized in government sector for public security & crime fighting.

Regional Snapshot

The region of North American is known for its advanced technologies early adoption which isdriven by healthy technology development in the U.S. and Canada. The surge in massive data propels the need for security and this implementation of new technologies and, therefore, leading to the implementation of HPC systems. North America is likely to endure dominating the global market of HPCduring the forecast period. In addition, with the presence of key players in the market, including, HPE, NVIDIA IBM, AMD, and Microsoft the demand for high-performance computing in the region is likely to experience significant growth.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1572

Market Dynamics

Driver

Emerging need for the high-speed data processing with accuracy

The main factor propelling the growth of the HPC market is the skill of HPC solutions to process huge volumes of data with accuracy and speed. The industry verticals where applications are coming across with inefficient data and slow processing issues include medical, finance, research, seismic exploration, government and defense. In the medical field, applications such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT) scanning require quick, and accurate results from the processing of multifaceted algorithms. HPC helps them in reducing the compute time significantly and processes the MRI and CT data quickly and with accuracy. Therefore, the rising need in various fields for faster data processing with high accuracy is one of the major factors propelling the growth of the HPC market.

Restraint

High CAPEX and OPEX

One of the major factors hampering the market growth of HPC is the OPEX involved and high Capital Expenditure (CAPEX). The cost for setting up an HPC and its maintenance is high. There is a huge CAPEX involved, including but not limited to the software and hardware costs. The OPEX for HPC involves human resources, energy costs, and maintenance and repair costs. This high cost of initial investment as well as maintenance restricts SMEs and startups from adopting HPC. Furthermore, there is arising expenditure involved when enterprises transition from on-premises to the cloud infrastructure. Both these factors are expected to majorly restrain the HPC market growth from moving forward.

Opportunity

Increasing focus on hybrid HPC solutions

With the surge in advancements in technology and rising demand for HPC solutions, associations at present are fastening more on hybrid HPC results. IT teams are actively working towards establishing a poise between on- premise and cloud HPC results. Enterprises are spanning out on- premise HPC resources as demanded. A hybrid HPC solution provides better productivity. Furthermore, it further resolves privacy and security enterprises as well as lowers the management cost. Thus, the adding focus on hybrid HPC results is anticipated to give tremendous growth opportunities for the HPC request.

Browse more technology related reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/ict

Challenge

Lack of knowledge and limited budget among SMEs

The potential users in numerous SMEs lacks awareness regarding the benefits of HPC and don't the budget to set up similar systems. SMEs in numerous developing countries are still skeptical about adopting HPC, owing to the involvement of high investment costs. Numerous of them are ignorant regarding the various benefits associated that HPC offers, similar as customizable delivery and better performance. These enterprises also lack the specialized expertise needed to run and establish a HPC system. Still, cloud computing can increase the operation of HPC among SMEs and startups, as it'll vastly cut down the costs for them.

Key Players

Atos SE

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Lenovo

Inspur

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1572

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R