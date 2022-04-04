Matterport to Showcase the Power of Digital Twins for Retail at Space Jam Event

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced it will host the next installment of the Matterport Space Jam virtual event series, featuring five of its app developers that are building software solutions on the Matterport platform for retailers. The event will take place on April 28 at 8:30 am PT, offering attendees an opportunity to learn how five Matterport app developers and partners build solutions that enhance the value of Matterport digital twins for retail businesses.

During the event, each Matterport app developer will demonstrate its products in respective 5-minute sessions and field questions from attendees. After demonstrations and questions have concluded, attendees can vote on their favorite presentation. The event will feature the following Matterport app developers:

GUS – a tool, called Portfolio, that enables retailers to create 3D virtual showrooms and seamlessly integrate e-commerce solutions that are fast and efficient.

Living3D – an integrated solution that helps retailers bolster their lead generation, promote their products, and virtually connect to customers.

Retail VR – a dynamic platform that creates merchandising simulations and virtual product staging for the retail community.

Treedis – a market leader in creating 3D and metaverse experiences, Treedis turns brick-and-mortar retail stores into immersive, virtual experiences with its innovative V-commerce solution.

VR Experience by L2IOT – Integrated with a customizable service robot, L21OT is a powerful wayfinding solution to create interactive tours and customer engagement for retailers and large space owners.

“As the world continues to shift online, retailers must adapt with immersive, virtual shopping experiences that meet the changing needs of their customers,” said Stephanie Lin, Senior Director, Global Retail Strategy for Matterport. “We’re thrilled for another opportunity to showcase our app developers and partners to demonstrate how solutions built on top of Matterport digital twins are powering new, exciting experiences for retailers and their customers.”

Register to attend Matterport Space Jam for Retail here .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

