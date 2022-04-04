RB Sigma Receives NIOSH Approval For Their Made In The USA Respirator

MENTOR, Ohio, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RB Sigma, LLC of Mentor, Ohio, has been a strategic supplier of PPE throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. At the height of the pandemic in April of 2020, their Medical Division: RB Medical Supply chartered an Antonov 124; the world's largest cargo plane; filled with millions of PPE to help alleviate supply shortages in the United States. Recognizing that the United States was seriously deficient in the manufacturing of masks and other filtering facepiece respirators, RB Sigma established a manufacturing facility in July of that year with capabilities of making 15 million masks per month. Through the Retooling and Reshoring Grant, RB Sigma was awarded a $500,000 grant to aid in bringing automation to the manufacturing of masks. The company quickly started designing and building their own machines to manufacture facemasks.

As the pandemic progressed the company created ArmorVax™, a Vaccine Management Software to help Local Health Departments administer the vaccine to nearly 700,000 Ohioans. The ArmorVax system enhances the vaccination process for both the patient and administrator by automating the manual data entry process and accurately reporting to the State's Immunization registry in real time.

To date, the company has shipped more than 30 million units of PPE to thousands of different Health Care and Industrial partners, along with Consumers in all 50 States. The company continues to ship millions of items each month to these organizations from their Warehouse and Medical Supply Store in Mentor.

On March 28, 2022, RB Sigma's domestically manufactured N95 Filtering Facepiece Respirator was approved by NIOSH as this respirator has met the requirements of Title 42, Code of Federal Regulations, Part 84 (42 CFR 84). "This is a tremendous accomplishment for our team and was the culmination of thousands of hours of research, testing, and designing of our Quality Management System. Our company motto is: One Team, One Path, Everyone Working Together to Make It Happen. This achievement could not have been done without the dedication of every employee at our Company. There are very few domestic manufacturers of NIOSH Approved respirators and RB Sigma is very proud to be included amongst them," said Justin Bloyd, President of RB Sigma.

RB Sigma is extremely proud to be a Medical Device Manufacturer in Mentor, Ohio. "RB Sigma is a prime example of Mentor's vibrant economy fostering growth, particularly in manufacturing. Their exponential progression as a company in the last two years exhibits their spirit of innovation and drive and why Mentor is a great place to do business," said Kevin Malecek, Director of Economic Development & International Trade for the City of Mentor. Having 50,000 sqft. between two facilities, the company is currently adding Durable Medical Equipment and Home Medical Equipment to their Medical Products portfolio to continue being a value-added supplier for Patients and Health Care Facilities nationwide.

