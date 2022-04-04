Lehigh Hanson Acquires Meriwether Ready Mix Assets

Irving, Tex, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lehigh Hanson, Inc. announced today that it has acquired all assets of Meriwether Ready Mix. These assets include four ready mixed concrete plants and a fleet of mixer trucks. Formed in 2005, Meriwether Ready Mix is a leading producer of ready mixed concrete with a well-established residential and commercial customer base in the Metro Atlanta Area.

“The acquisition of the Meriwether Ready Mix assets will enhance our ready mixed concrete footprint in the rapidly growing Metro Atlanta Area,” said Chris Ward, President and CEO of Lehigh Hanson, Inc. “These operations are a great addition to our existing integrated network of businesses in this important market and we welcome the Meriwether employees into the Lehigh Hanson organization.”

The Metro Atlanta Area is growing market with significant infrastructure projects planned in the coming years. The addition of the Meriwether business better positions Lehigh Hanson to capture this growth potential and serve a broader customer base with a wide range of more sustainable, lower carbon concrete products and digital solutions.

