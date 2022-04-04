National Student Clearinghouse and College Guidance Network Form Strategic Alliance to Support College Counseling and Career Guidance

Lexington, MA and Herndon, VA, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superintendents, high school principals and school counselors need better resources and support as they guide students, and their families through the high school to post-secondary transition.

The National Student Clearinghouse and College Guidance Network (CGN) have formed a partnership to support high schools by offering CGN School, the first curated college and career content platform that provides a comprehensive, trusted resource of expert information to students and their families.

The American School Counselor Association and the National Association for College Admission Counseling recommend a student-to-counselor ratio of 250:1. In the 2018-19 academic year, the national average ratio was 430:1 — nearly double the recommended ratio. Recognizing that the college and career counseling community continues to be stretched as they take on added tasks at their schools with fewer resources, and that much online information is inaccurate and/or not helpful, CGN developed the first platform of its kind.

Superintendents and high school principals are under pressure to meet the increasing needs and demands of families whose children are going through this process. Navigating the post-secondary transition can be daunting and has changed significantly in the past several years.

“Our vision at College Guidance Network is to deliver a resource that facilitates the role of counselors so they can focus on helping their students with this life transition. They can be confident that CGN has established a high standard for quality information from leading experts in their industries. We enable school counselors to share that knowledge through curated video content, templates, and other tools,” says Jon Carson, CEO, College Guidance Network.

”The National Student Clearinghouse has a long history of providing cost-effective services, like StudentTracker for High Schools, DiplomaVerify and educational research, to help thousands of U.S. high schools and districts improve college readiness and success,” said Rick Torres, President and CEO, National Student Clearinghouse. “CGN School and our partnership with CGN is one more example of our work to empower schools and districts across the nation to support their staff to help students further their postsecondary education for a lifetime of learning and benefit.”

“It’s the programmatic nature of CGN School that I appreciate. It helps students and their families with a step-by-step approach to a complicated process. Every high school should have CGN School,” says Andrew Wulf, Principal at Newburyport High School, Newburyport MA.

About National Student Clearinghouse

The National Student Clearinghouse, a nonprofit formed in 1993, is the trusted source for and

leading provider of higher education verifications and electronic education record exchanges. Besides working with nearly 3,600 postsecondary institutions, the Clearinghouse also provides thousands of high schools and districts with continuing collegiate enrollment, progression, and completion statistics on their alumni. For more details, visit StudentClearinghouse.org.

About College Guidance Network

College Guidance Network is a digital content company with a mission of providing access to experts for everyone. The company is focused on supporting school counselors with a state-of-the-art, content platform that includes year-round, live programming, a comprehensive video and podcast library of curated playlists featuring national experts, and counselor support.

