CAVR (LiveToBeHappy, Inc) Offered $30 Million Financing Arrangement, Acquires Majority of Real Estate Services Company with $20 Million of Expected Revenue in 2022, and Announces Plan to Reduce Float by 15%

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTC: CAVR), today announced that it has been offered a $30 Million Term Sheet to fund new acquisitions, re-capitalize the business, and initiate a share repurchase of up to 6% of the outstanding common stock.



The company also announced today it has acquired a majority stake in HRS Construction (“HRS”), a Real Estate Services Company with $20 Million in their revenue pipeline for 2022. HRS operates throughout the southeast and is focused on real estate services and large commercial rehabilitation. The acquisition is expected to be significantly accretive to the Company’s combined 2022 net income.

Kevin Vincent Cox, Chief Executive Officer of LiveToBeHappy, Inc., commented, “Our hard work is starting to payoff in multiples for the company. This is an exciting and strategic acquisition for us. No shares are being added to the float and the team at HRS and Sinacori have already started their integration planning. We reached another major milestone and will be executing a $30 Million term sheet that upon funding will finance additional real estate services acquisitions, payoff existing convertible debt, and reduce the current float by 15%. We are expanding our footprint, our labor pool, and our service offerings. I’m thrilled to add real estate services and commercial rehabilitation to our current land development business as the synergy between our subsidiaries is strong. We see continued growth in the real estate services sector well into the future.”



The company continues to execute on its ambitious expansion plans and looks forward to providing timely updates in the coming weeks and months and will likely be raising its revenue and profit forecast substantially in the next few weeks as the company integrates this impressive and profitable acquisition into the LiveToBeHappy, Inc. family.



About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. is a platform company that acquires undervalued assets and professionally manages them. LiveToBeHappy Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, is a residential land development and custom single- and multi-family home builder in Charlotte, N.C. LiveToBeHappy, Inc. has two remaining pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated real estate services company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. The Company’s mission is to build lives, not just places to live. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

About HRS Construction

HRS Construction is led by Jonathan Kidd who has over 20 years of experience in Hospitality Renovation Services. The company has contracts with several hoteliers and entertainment companies to retrofit and rebuild their real estate holdings across the Southeastern part of the United States over the next several years. They pride themselves on being an anti-cyclical real estate services company.



