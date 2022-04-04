GR8 People Integrates with LinkedIn Recruiter System Connect to Streamline the Source-to-Hire Workflow for Global Customers

PHILADELPHIA, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GR8 People, a leading talent acquisition software innovator, announced a new integration with LinkedIn Recruiter System Connect to streamline the source-to-hire workflow and improve the recruiting process for its users.



The Recruiter System Connect integration allows applicant tracking systems (ATS’) such as GR8 People, to view up-to-date candidate records, enhance collaboration and candidate experience and see more application data directly in LinkedIn Recruiter.

“LinkedIn’s ATS integrations are driven by our partner ecosystem, and we are excited to launch this integration with GR8 People,” says Larry Nelson, Senior Director of Business Development at LinkedIn. We will continue to work closely with GR8 People to provide solutions that deliver even more value for both customers and members.”



This integration further enables key features, including LinkedIn InMail and LinkedIn Recruiter, within GR8 People to:

Eliminate manual entry into GR8 People from LinkedIn plus the ability to easily assign LinkedIn leads to jobs and talent pools.

manual entry into GR8 People from LinkedIn plus the ability to easily assign LinkedIn leads to jobs and talent pools. Streamline candidate outreach—including silver medalists—by accessing candidate and application history, plus status and source with LinkedIn Recruiter, to allow recruiters to quickly connect with top candidates.

candidate outreach—including silver medalists—by accessing candidate and application history, plus status and source with LinkedIn Recruiter, to allow recruiters to quickly connect with top candidates. Accelerate communications with the ability to view a LinkedIn profile and send the candidate an InMail while operating within GR8 People.

communications with the ability to view a LinkedIn profile and send the candidate an InMail while operating within GR8 People. Boost internal collaboration by providing an “In ATS” indicator on LinkedIn candidate profiles.

internal collaboration by providing an “In ATS” indicator on LinkedIn candidate profiles. Reduce the need for external validation with up-to-the-minute candidate profiles from LinkedIn to GR8 People.



The ability to gain more efficiency and value from the integration has been immediately apparent to mutual customers. “GR8 People’s integration with LinkedIn Recruiter System Connect is optimizing our workflows and integration points so our recruiters can be as efficient as possible,” says Jeremy Bushaw, VP of Global Talent Acquisition for Informatica. The war for talent remains extremely competitive and this continued innovation keeps Informatica at the forefront by enabling faster movement through the recruitment process to recruit top talent into our organization with greater speed.”

Additionally, implementation is hassle free. Chase Hall, GR8 People Senior Product Manager further shares, “GR8 People is excited to offer our customers access to LinkedIn Recruiter System Connect to streamline and accelerate the flow of talent from source through to hire with an implementation that takes minutes. This integration is a perfect addition to GR8 People’s powerful ecosystem. We look forward to a long partnership together.”

About GR8 People

GR8 People is the One-Experience Talent Platform that powers recruiter performance across the entire hiring lifecycle. All applications are built natively to offer the only enterprise-ready platform on the market that brings together the ATS, CRM, career site—plus the best AI has to offer—and the expert integrations talent acquisition needs to attract, engage, and hire talent. With text recruiting, campus and event, employee referral, internal mobility, and onboarding solutions and a 360-degree view of every talent data point, our unified and seamless platform, used by more than 250 enterprise customers in over 75 countries, significantly improves hiring performance, agility, and business intelligence.