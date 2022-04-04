Ultra-Luxury Move-In-Ready Penthouse Hits The Market In Miami

The over 10,000- interior-square-foot, fully furnished designer estate in the sky lists for $33.9 million and is the largest penthouse on the Miami market



The three-floor spectacular home is outfitted with a private pool, outdoor kitchen and bar, billiards room, lounge theater, and private spa

MIAMI, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pordes Residential announces that the Penthouse at Regalia has hit the market for $33.9 million. Listed by Mark Pordes and Adam Kaufman of Pordes Residential, the three-level penthouse is currently the largest residence on the market in Miami and also the third most expensive penthouse listing.

Boasting 10,755-square-feet plus a 6,050-square-foot terrace and private rooftop pool deck, the home consists of six-bedrooms, six-bathrooms and is located on the building’s 43rd floor. Unlike other condos on the market, this Regalia stunner has never been lived in and offers 360-degrees of truly uninterrupted views. The project has no hi-rise neighbors and provides unparalleled views of the Atlantic Ocean, Golden Beach, Intracoastal Waterway and the skylines of Miami and Miami Beach. The penthouse gives a prospective buyer an immediate move-in option, a rarity — if not virtual impossibility — in Miami where there is both a lack of inventory and a scarcity of finished product.

Pordes Residential is the exclusive marketing and sales agent for the Penthouse at Regalia. As active real estate investors themselves, having earned a reputation domestically and abroad as top specialists in brokering and acquiring bulk luxury condominium assets, the duo also led the investment team that purchased the property at auction in 2021.

Located on Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach, the residence comes fully and elegantly furnished by Charles Allem of CAD International, an internationally renowned design firm with headquarters in Miami, making the unit completely “turnkey.” Bespoke materials abound, having been meticulously sourced from around the world. Upon entering the first floor through oversized glass doors, the home’s future owner will find a grand entertainment space with double height ceilings, a custom stone dining table that can seat 12, and a stone and glass wine cellar. The first floor also boasts a family room, lounge theater, bar and billiards room.

The home’s second floor can be reached via a glass elevator or floating staircase and features the $1 million master bathroom with private spa, steam room, sauna and massage area. Here, one finds the two master suites, each with dropdown ceiling TVs and midnight bars, and the four additional bedrooms. The pool deck is on the rooftop level, with its 360-degree wraparound sun terrace providing sweeping panoramic views.

“The never before lived-in residence is one of only five penthouses on the market in Miami making it a scarce offering, compared to this time last year where there were 20 penthouses listed,” said Mark Pordes, CEO of Pordes Residential. “The Penthouse at Regalia, offering the best views in all of Miami and being fully turnkey and move-in ready, is a one-of-a-kind opportunity.”

Indeed, once the Penthouse at Regalia is gone, nothing resembling this offering is likely to come to market again. For more information, please email mark@pordesresidential.com or visit ​​http://www.pordesresidential.com.

About Pordes Residential

Pordes Residential provides unrivaled luxury real estate sales expertise across the full range of disciplines essential to any effective sales effort in today’s South Florida condominium market. From the initial contextual appraisal of your asset, to the strategic planning and precise implementation of local, national and global sales campaigns, Pordes Residential and its professional affiliates can take each project from inception to sell-out and provide invaluable expertise at any stage of the sales and marketing process.

About Regalia

Designed by architect Bernado Fort-Brescia, the Regalia is comprised of 39 single floor residences with 360-degree wrap-around terraces and unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean, Golden Beach, Intracoastal Waterway and the dramatic skylines of Miami, Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale. Designed by Charles Allem of CAD International, the building interiors feature custom furnishing and finishes with the finest stone, wood, glass and wall coverings imported exclusively for Regalia. Residents enjoy the highest level of care and exclusive perks with an international concierge service, 24-hour valet, private beach and attentive poolside service and exclusive resident spa with vast array of spa services. Outdoor common areas offer a pool deck with heated pool, cold plunge pool and private poolside cabanas. Additional amenities include a fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, yoga/meditation room, oceanfront entertainment room, children’s playroom, business center, and a club room with humidor and private terrace.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Isabel Vargas

Phone: 832-922-7214

Email: isabel@hundredstoriespr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c9a7ee6-2185-4327-96f8-e1a81d597351