U.S. News Ranks Four Robinson College Programs Among Best Graduate Programs for 2023

Atlanta, Georgia, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three specialty programs (information systems, commercial real estate, data science & analytics) and the part-time MBA program at Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business are ranked among the nation’s best programs in the 2023 Best Graduate Schools edition of “U.S. News & World Report.”

Two Robinson programs are in the national top 20. Information systems is 13th nationally and 9th among public university programs. Commercial real estate is 16th nationally and 9th among public university programs. And two are in the national top 40. Data science & analytics is 31st nationally and 10th among public university programs; Robinson’s part-time MBA is 40th nationally and 28th among public university programs.

U.S. News bases its part-time MBA rankings on five factors: peer assessments from business school deans and program directors at schools offering part-time MBA programs; average GMAT and GRE scores of part-time students entering in fall 2021; average undergraduate GPA; work experience; and percentage of fall 2021 enrollment that is part-time. Two-hundred seventy-eight programs met the criteria and were evaluated. Specialty rankings are based solely on ratings provided by business school deans and directors of AACSB-accredited MBA programs from the list of schools surveyed.

“We are pleased and proud of these U.S. News rankings, which are a reflection of the relevance and responsiveness of our programs for working professionals and the esteem of our peer institutions,” said Richard Phillips, dean of the Robinson College.

commitment to providing a relevant and responsive program for working professionals, the quality of our students and the respect of our peer institutions,” said Richard Phillips, dean of the college. “We are pleased and proud of the recognition of our real estate and business analytics programs in the first-ever rankings of these programs.”

For more information, visit http://usnews.com.

Attachment