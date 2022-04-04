EnsembleIQ Appoints Former Wall Street Journal Executive, Craig Lowe, Head of New Enterprise Membership and Subscription Initiatives

CHICAGO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ , a North American business intelligence company, is investing in new enterprise membership and subscriptions initiatives by leveraging its unique market expertise across grocery, drug, convenience, retail technology and consumer goods channels. The company has tapped Craig Lowe as Senior Vice President, Membership and Subscriptions. In this newly created role, Lowe will be responsible for the overall strategy and delivery of these offerings.



“Today we have two high-value membership products – Path to Purchase Institute and Restaurant Technology Network . By bringing Craig into EnsembleIQ, our goal is to create new, innovative membership and subscription experiences that leverage our actionable intelligence and connections across key retail channels. Craig will provide strategic leadership to ensure that we are tailoring our solutions to fulfill the needs of our business decision maker audiences and new constituencies seeking to grow their businesses,” said Jennifer Litterick, CEO, EnsembleIQ.

Lowe brings vast international membership and subscription expertise from across both the business to business information services marketplace and consumer media. He created paid subscriptions and membership programs, transformed a conferences business, and led controlled circulation and news trade sales and marketing initiatives. He was most recently Vice President, Global Audience Marketing at Dow Jones, where he was responsible for delivering audiences for the Wall Street Journal’s global events business, and developing membership growth strategies for all WSJ Professional membership propositions. Earlier in his career, Lowe was with BMI Research, Espicom Business Intelligence, Saga Publishing Ltd, Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc and Centaur Media Plc.

