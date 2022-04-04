Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 13 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 25/3/2022 217,304 557.81 121,213,913 Monday, 28 March 2022 0 - - Tuesday, 29 March 2022 0 - - Wednesday, 30 March 2022 6,720 578.74 3,889,114 Thursday, 31 March 2022 4,904 577.36 2,831,361 Friday, 1 April 2022 3,282 581.83 1,909,572 In the period 28/3/2022 - 1/4/2022 14,906 578.96 8,630,047 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 1/4/2022 232,210 559.17 129,843,960 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,752,934 treasury shares corresponding to 6.87% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

Attachments