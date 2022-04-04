Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 13 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 25/3/2022
|217,304
|557.81
|121,213,913
|Monday, 28 March 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Tuesday, 29 March 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Wednesday, 30 March 2022
|6,720
|578.74
|3,889,114
|Thursday, 31 March 2022
|4,904
|577.36
|2,831,361
|Friday, 1 April 2022
|3,282
|581.83
|1,909,572
|In the period 28/3/2022 - 1/4/2022
|14,906
|578.96
|8,630,047
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 1/4/2022
|232,210
|559.17
|129,843,960
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,752,934 treasury shares corresponding to 6.87% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
