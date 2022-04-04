Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Unveils 2022 List of Locations with Coolest New Things to Do

CINCINNATI, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts has just released its list of locations with the coolest new attractions, accommodations and activities for kids and parents to enjoy this summer. With more than 75 camp-resorts in the U.S. and Canada, Jellystone Park is North America’s leading family camping, glamping and entertainment chain.



Luxury covered wagons, a virtual reality room, an alpine coaster and lodges designed for large groups are just a few of this year’s new offerings.

Families have five new Jellystone Park locations to choose from this summer. Camp-resorts have recently been added in Augusta, Maine; Chincoteague Island, Virginia; New Douglas, Illinois; Petoskey, Michigan and south of Cleveland in Stark County, Ohio.

“Nearly every one of our locations will be introducing exciting new or expanded attractions, activities and character interactions,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing. “They have been gearing up for what is expected to be another extremely busy season with many adding more cabins and RV sites as well as new types of lodging.”

Hershenson recommends parents book their family’s summer vacations now as many Jellystone Park locations report reservations for peak dates are going quickly.

Here is a list of the top 10 U.S. Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts with the coolest new accommodations and things to do:

Golden Valley (Bostic), North Carolina: A three-story lookout tower and a 3,540 feet alpine coaster, both on Cove Mountain. https://campgoldenvalley.com



Williamsport, Maryland: A virtual reality room with games, including “Ghost Mansion,” in which players, outfitted with goggles and headsets, fight with magic weapons to free the mansion of its ghosts. https://jellystonemaryland.com



Glen Ellis, New Hampshire: A 50,000-square-foot water zone with two swimming pools, two warming pools, four slides, a hydrostorm dump bucket and interactive features. https://www.glenellisjellystone.com



Fremont, Indiana: Three Bears Lodge, which can sleep up to 19 people, and swimming pool cabanas that feature mini fridges, smart TVs, ceiling fans and private lounge spaces. https://www.jellystonebartonlake.com



Milford, Pennsylvania: Two covered wagons, complete with bathrooms, air conditioning and hotel-quality furnishings. https://www.miltonjellystonepark.com



Texas Wine Country (Fredericksburg), Texas: A furnished covered wagon, safari tents and a tepee. https://twcjellystone.com



Caledonia, Wisconsin: “Cinco de Mayo” theme weekend May 6-8 and a “Day of the Dead Fall Fiesta” Sept. 23-25. https://www.jellystone-caledonia.com



Plymouth, Indiana: “Glow Galore Weekend” May 15-18 with a glow-in-the-dark dance and glow hayrides. http://www.plymouthjellystone.com



Quarryville, Pennsylvania: Wizards and magic-themed activities during the first three weeks of June with magic performances. https://www.jellystonepa.com



Tabor City, North Carolina: An ExoPod outdoor fitness station and a Yogi Bear-themed concession stand which was recently featured on an episode of A&E’s “Shipping Wars.” https://taborcityjellystone.com

Visit www.jellystonepark.com for more information and to make reservations at any of the brand’s locations.

About Camp Jellystone

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts features fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com. For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com. Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors’ family of brands.

About Sun Outdoors

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With over 150 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

Editor’s note: A limited number of complimentary or discounted stays are available to qualified journalists, bloggers and influencers.

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10052896-cef4-4208-9790-37aa4da974d9