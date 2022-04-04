Elucida Oncology’s Lead Clinical Candidate ELU001 to Be Featured in Two Abstracts at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elucida Oncology, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy, announced today two abstracts featuring ELU001, its lead C’Dot Drug Conjugate (CDC) clinical candidate, will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, to be held April 8-13, in New Orleans.



“We are excited to share new compelling preclinical data on ELU001 in two areas of high unmet need: in solid tumors, where ADCs remain limited in their therapeutic efficacy, and in a rare form of acute myeloid leukemia in infants with an unfortunate high mortality rate,” stated Geno Germano, President and CEO of Elucida Oncology. “Multi-valent targeting, greater payload delivery, and deep tumor penetration are important properties distinguishing CDCs from ADCs. Pre-clinical studies continue to demonstrate the significant ability of CDCs to target both high and lower FRα expressing tumor cells, resulting in enhanced cell killing as compared to an ADC designed to target the FRα antigen.”

ELU001, currently in Phase a 1/2 trial in patients with solid tumors overexpressing folate receptor alpha (FRa), encompasses ~20 molecules of the topoisomerase-1 inhibitor exatecan linked via a proteolytic cleavable linker and ~15 folic acid molecules to target FRα-overexpressing cancers. FRα is overexpressed on a variety of tumors including ovarian, endometrial, triple negative breast and non-small cell lung, but is minimally expressed on normal tissues making it an attractive tumor-associated antigen for targeted drug delivery.

Poster presentations will show ELU001 had a favorable nonclinical safety/toxicokinetic profile in IND enabling studies supporting the ongoing Phase 1 trial, is highly stable in plasma, and elicits anti-tumor efficacy in a variety of cell lines and PDX-derived tumor models both in vitro and in vivo. Additionally, preclinical data demonstrates ELU001 is highly effective at eliminating FRα positive AML cells in vitro and in vivo, supporting its further assessment in clinical trials for pediatric patients with CBFA2T3-GLIS2 fusions overexpressing FRα.

Poster Details :

Abstract Title: Therapeutic targeting of CBFA2T3-GLIS2 infant AML with ELU001 - folate receptor alpha-directed C’Dot-drug-conjugate

Abstract Number: 1075

Session: Drug Conjugates / Bispecific Antibodies (April 11th from 9AM-12:30PM)

Location: Poster Section 22

Abstract Title: Stability and safety evaluation of ELU001, a targeted C’Dot drug conjugate for the potential treatment of folate receptor alpha-overexpressing cancers

Abstract Number: 1077

Session: Drug Conjugates / Bispecific Antibodies (April 11th from 9AM-12:30PM)

Location: Poster Section 22

Abstracts are currently available on the AACR website , and posters will available on the AACR e-poster website beginning at 1PM ET on April 8. The poster presentations will also be available on Elucida Oncology’s website.

About Elucida Oncology

Elucida Oncology, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the next frontier in targeted cancer therapy with its first-in-class, ultra-small nanoparticle C’Dot drug conjugate (CDC) platform. CDCs are designed to penetrate deeper into tumors and deliver a significantly higher payload compared to antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). This combined with greater avidity for the target antigen, longer retention in tumors with minimal systemic exposure due to rapid renal clearance confers unique Target or Clear® properties. In preclinical studies, this has resulted in enhanced efficacy irrespective of antigen expression levels with reduced off-target toxicity, thereby potentially addressing the limitations of ADCs and other novel drug carriers. For more information, please visit www.elucidaoncology.com.