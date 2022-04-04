EasyKnock Relaunches FarmlandFinder to Help U.S. Farmers Meet Their Goals

Des Moines, IA, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EasyKnock today announced the relaunch of FarmlandFinder, the first online sale-leaseback platform for farmland, with a renewed focus on helping America’s farmers achieve their goals.

The new FarmlandFinder will exclusively offer sale-leasebacks to farmers and can help them achieve goals such as strengthening balance sheets, funding operations, eliminating debt, and buying more land. According to the USDA, 79 percent of a farmer's net worth is tied up in their land.

"As a fifth-generation dairy farmer, I have seen firsthand the difficult situations created when farmers are unable to access their land’s equity. We are proud to launch this program that I know will be a welcome solution for many U.S. farmers," said Steven Brockshus, FarmlandFinder’s founder and current VP of EasyKnock.

The FarmlandFinder product allows farmers to access the equity in their land by purchasing the land and renting it back to the farmer, allowing the farmer to enjoy uninterrupted operations. Farmers have the option to repurchase their land at any time during the term of their lease, or to direct FarmlandFinder to sell it to a third party. The USDA expects U.S. farm income to fall by 7.9 percent this year from 2021. U.S. farms are also facing the highest production costs in history with an estimated 5.1 percent increase in 2022 according to the USDA’s February Farm Income Forecast.

EasyKnock acquired certain assets of FarmlandFinder Inc. in August 2021. The innovative sale-leaseback program aims to provide farmers with the opportunity to convert their land’s equity while maintaining operations.

“We are committed to serving U.S. farmers, the foundation upon which our whole country grows. Our goal is to help American farmers achieve financial freedom with our new program. We're on an important mission to help them access the resources they need in both good times and bad,” said Jarred Kessler, EasyKnock co-founder and CEO.

Originally launched in 2016, the Des Moines-based FarmlandFinder program is the first online farmland sale-leaseback platform, providing liquidity to the agricultural real estate market.

FarmlandFinder Contact

farmland@easyknock.com

515-272-5148

About FarmlandFinder

FarmlandFinder is the first online sale-leaseback program for farmland, enabling farmers to convert equity in their land to cash to help fund business operations. FarmlandFinder is a product owned and operated by EasyKnock, the first technology-enabled residential sale-leaseback company. The FarmlandFinder team operates out of Des Moines, Iowa to provide innovative farm sale-leaseback programs for farmers. To learn more, please visit FarmlandFinder.com.

About EasyKnock

EasyKnock is the first technology-enabled residential sale-leaseback company in the U.S. Through its innovative products, EasyKnock provides American homeowners new, unique solutions to convert the equity in their home to cash by selling their property to EasyKnock while being able to stay in the home as a renter. EasyKnock's programs offer flexibility and control, providing proceeds and time to help customers achieve their goals. Headquartered in New York City, EasyKnock currently provides its innovative financial products to homeowners across the U.S. For more please visit EasyKnock.com.





