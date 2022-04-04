American Broadband Adds Keith Soldan to Leadership Team

SULPHUR, La., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Broadband Holding Company (“American Broadband” or “the Company”), a leading provider of broadband access in markets across the United States, today announced the appointment of Keith Soldan as Chief Financial Officer. Soldan will drive financial strategy as the Company embarks on its next stage of growth.



Soldan has more than 20 years of telecommunications experience in public and private companies. Most recently, he was Executive Vice President and CFO of Fusion Connect, where he oversaw the company through several mergers and acquisitions. Soldan also led the company through a series of significant restructurings all while driving the corporate strategy to pivot from a legacy telecommunications provider to an IT Cloud Service Provider. Prior to his tenure at Fusion Connect, Soldan was Vice President and Controller of Finance and Accounting at Internap. In addition, Soldan has held several leadership roles in the telecommunications and technology industry at EarthLink and Turner Broadcasting. Soldan earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Georgia and an MBA from Georgia State University. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

“Keith is a skilled financial strategist with a proven record of delivering results,” said Chris Eldredge, Chief Executive Officer. “With a dynamic, full leadership team now in place, we are positioned to accelerate our Company’s exciting growth trajectory. Our commitment remains to be the premier broadband service provider to communities across America.”

About American Broadband Holding Company

American Broadband is one of the leading providers of broadband in America. The Company provides broadband services, phone access lines and video to customers in communities located in Alaska, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas. The Company’s operating brands include American Broadband, Cameron Communications and TelAlaska. American Broadband partners in the growth and economic vitality of its communities by providing broadband and other advanced services and by contributing to and supporting new business activity and job growth. American Broadband retains local management and staff at each of its local operations to ensure continued superior levels of service to our customers. More information about the Company can be found at www.americanbroadband.com.

American Broadband is a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and Catania Capital Partners.

Lukas Partners

Jon Nyatawa

American Broadband Holding Company

Bob O’Keefe

