Peter Polanskyj Joins Vida Capital as Senior Managing Director and Head of Structured Credit

NEW YORK, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vida Capital, Inc. (“Vida”), a portfolio company of RedBird Capital Partners and Reverence Capital Partners, today announced that Peter Polanskyj has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director and Head of Structured Credit. Mr. Polanskyj will be based in New York and report to Blair Wallace, President and Chief Executive Officer.



“I worked with Peter for a decade at Sculptor, so I know how skilled and insightful he is as an investor and what a great mentor and leader he will be with Vida. Peter’s background across structured credit and insurance will be key to our growth in those areas as we continue to broaden the firm’s capabilities and offerings,” said Mr. Wallace. “Peter will work closely with the team to develop strategies for existing and new investors. His background as an actuary combined with extensive structured credit management experience is truly unique, and we are thrilled to have him at Vida.”

Mr. Polanskyj added, “Vida has a strong foundation of experienced team members and innovative investment solutions, and I’m excited to leverage the learnings from various structured credit strategies from my career to build upon the firm’s success. I am looking forward to joining Vida in establishing a leading structured credit business that will complement the firm’s existing platform and meaningfully expand its business.”

Mr. Polanskyj joins Vida from Sculptor Capital Management (fka Och-Ziff Capital Management), where he most recently served as Managing Director and Head of U.S. CLO Management. In this role, he oversaw various aspects of creating, securitizing, and managing CLOs and similarly structured products, in a business that grew with his involvement from inception in 2012 to approximately $11 billion of assets in 2022, after joining the firm in 2008 to work on convertible arbitrage and regulatory capital transactions among other work. Prior to this, Mr. Polanskyj held several positions at Morgan Stanley between 2002 and 2008, including as a strategist focused on credit, structured credit, equity derivatives and capital structure arbitrage. Previously, Mr. Polanskyj was a Supervising Actuary for Reliance National Insurance Company. Mr. Polanskyj earned a B.A. in Economics and Mathematics from Rutgers University, where he was named a Henry Rutgers scholar, and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School.

About Vida Capital

Vida Capital, Inc. is the largest vertically integrated platform in the life settlements space with $3.9 billion in assets under management across closed-end and open-end funds. Vida has three primary business lines including life settlement funds, a life settlement provider, and insurance linked securities funds. Vida is the largest independent life settlements manager in the space and the third largest overall. Further, Vida’s wholly owned subsidiary, Magna Life Settlements, Inc., has been in the top group of secondary market purchasers over the past three years. For more information visit www.vidacapitalinc.com.

