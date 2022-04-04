The Accountable Care Learning Collaborative Evolves into Institute for Advancing Health Value

SALT LAKE CITY, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, leaders from the Accountable Care Learning Collaborative at Western Governors University (WGU) announced they have rebranded the organization as the Institute for Advancing Health Value (“The Institute”). The rebrand signifies the evolution from a peer learning collaborative focused on accountable care to an Institute of the College of Health Professions dedicated to leading the advancement of value and equity in health through education, collaboration, and workforce development.

In a time when delivering population health with equitable outcomes is top-of-mind for healthcare organizations, the rebrand emphasizes the important role knowledge and learning play in ensuring the full spectrum of industry stakeholders are positioned to maximize their contributions in a value-based ecosystem.

“The Institute is remarkable because it is the vehicle the College of Health Professions at WGU will rely on to continue to grow the expertise around contemporary areas of future healthcare transformation for both the health care industry and the University,” said Jan Jones-Schenk, senior vice president and executive dean of the College. “The strength of the Institute is its deep connection to changes in healthcare which enable the college to develop programs and capabilities to address emerging needs for workforce skills development especially in the areas of health professions professional development, healthcare organizational development and nationwide industry transformation.”

The Centers for Medicare expects 100% of Medicare providers to be in two-sided risk arrangements between 2030, yet studies show that providers don’t feel prepared. In its role to convene leaders in value-based care, the Institute will be a key resource to collaboratively assist all providers with best practices in risk management and practical operations, no matter where they are in their transformational journey.

In addition to an updated look and feel, the Institute also introduced a new website and refreshed social presence on LinkedIn and Twitter. The content-rich website engages visitors with streamlined navigation and a personalized user experience. The Institute will continue to host it’s authoritative podcast on value transformation, Race to Value (R2V), a weekly dialogue with national leaders on the value journey.

“Educating and reskilling the workforce is central to the success of the value movement. The Institute is committed to advancing the knowledge and competency of the health industry, and our educational products, research, and peer learning collaborative accelerates industry readiness. We believe in the moral imperative for value-based care, and through our social impact, we are a force multiplier for population health and health equity,” said Eric Weaver, executive director, the Institute.

About the Institute for Advancing Health Value

The Institute for Advancing Health Value is a non-profit, peer-learning member organization that brings together the nation’s leading accountable care organizations, top performers, and industry leaders who know what it takes to succeed in the value-based care environment. As the value-based care movement progresses, organizations are transitioning from “what to do” to “how to do it.” The Institute helps inform its membership by leveraging a broad range of value-minded health care leaders who can benchmark and learn from one another’s successes, while developing best practices to achieve the genuine vision of value-based care, benefitting patients, providers, and payers. Membership in the Institute provides market intelligence, peer-learning, work upskilling, networking, and a platform to make a difference in the industry.

About WGU’s College of Health Professions

The College of Health Professions at WGU is one of the nation’s largest health colleges, currently educating more than 27,000 bachelor’s- and master’s-level nursing and healthcare students. In 2020-21, more than 17% of all Bachelor’s of Science, Nursing graduates in the United States were educated by WGU’s College of Health Professions.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves nearly 130,000 students nationwide and has more than 250,000 graduates in all 50 states. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, WGU is recognized as a highly-effective postsecondary education model. Learn more at wgu.edu.