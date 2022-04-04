Seventh Generation Unveils Brand Evolution to Showcase Power of Plant Science, Commitment to Sustainability

BURLINGTON, Vt., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading household products company and green pioneer Seventh Generation has unveiled a significant brand evolution – the biggest in its 34-year history – that celebrates its beliefs about the rights and the health of the next seven generations while communicating the performance of its products. The new logo and packaging visual identity will roll out across the company’s full product portfolio nationwide throughout April 2022.



“For more than 30 years the power of plant science has been at the core of our brand and is now reflected in how we show up for consumers on shelf and in their homes,” said Seventh Generation CEO Alison Whritenour. “As the sustainability ‘say-do’ gap continues to widen, we saw an opportunity to use a new visual design to better reflect the plant-based formulas within each product on our packaging to provide consumers with the information to make healthy and sustainable choices for their homes and families.”

Seventh Generation has a long history of providing household products that help people to clean and care with purpose, and its product packaging has always been a vehicle to educate and empower consumers to make the best decisions for the environment and family, with voluntary ingredient disclosure on the pack. Since its inception, the company has studied the power of plants and has led the industry in sustainable sourcing – it was one of the first companies to launch recycled paper products and was the first to eliminate phosphates from auto-dish liquids. A founding B Corp, Seventh Generation has helped set the standard for corporate responsibility, and in the tradition of transparency, the company also releases annual Corporate Consciousness Reports.

“The cleaning category has evolved and grown with us since Seventh Generation first disrupted it more than three decades ago,” said John Moorhead, Chief Marketing Officer of Seventh Generation. “While we know that our mission is what brings people into the brand, we also recognized the opportunity to modernize our visual identity and more consistently communicate the efficacy of our products.”

A recent study from GlobeScan found that while nearly half of consumers want to change their lifestyle to be more environmentally friendly, only 22 percent of consumers have made those changes in the past year. There is still much work to be done to close this gap, and Seventh Generation’s new brand look builds on its mission to do so, by supporting future generations, formulating products with renewable, plant-based ingredients, and driving climate action.

“At a time when immediate and meaningful climate action is needed, with the latest IPCC report emphasizing the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are dangerously heating the planet, we know the time is now to protect the health of future generations,” continued CEO Whritenour. “We remain focused on supporting a shift toward a more equitable future that places deep value on human and planetary health, driven by our commitment toward climate justice and equity.”

The new logo incorporates seven overlapping leaves, inspired by the next seven generations for which the brand advocates. In addition, graphic elements on the logo and packaging amplify the company’s commitment to natural ingredients – particularly highlighting the molecular, plant-based components driving the efficacy of its products.

Modern molecular-inspired visuals set on a clean, white canvas communicate both the plant and cleaning power of Seventh Generation’s products, revealing the ingredients’ inner workings. The leaf design – a primary building block of the new brand – represents both Seventh Generation’s outstanding eco-credentials and the brand’s purpose to transform the world into a healthy, sustainable and equitable place.

While business and consumer action are important, Seventh Generation recognizes it must also drive systemic change through strategic advocacy. Knowing a better world for future generations will not come from creating better products alone, Seventh Generation advocates for climate justice and equity, and seeks out systemic change for a more sustainable and equitable world for all.

Seventh Generation’s in-house creative team worked with the London office of agency Design Bridge to create its new visual identity.

About Seventh Generation

For more than 30 years, it’s been Seventh Generation’s mission to help you protect your world with our environmentally conscious and effective household products. Our products are solutions for the air, surfaces, fabrics, pets and people within your home -- and for the community and environment outside of it. Seventh Generation offers a full line of laundry, dish and household cleaners, baby products including Free & Clear diapers, training pants and baby wipes, plus recycled paper products and recycled plastic trash bags, personal care products such as deodorant and body wash and period care products including Organic certified tampons. The company derives its name from the Great Law of the Iroquois Confederacy that states, "In our every deliberation, we must consider the impact of our decisions on the next seven generations." For information on Seventh Generation cleaning, paper, baby and feminine personal care products, to find store locations, and explore the company's website visit www.seventhgeneration.com.

Contact:

Brandi Thomas

seventhgen@allisonpr.com