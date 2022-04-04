April is National Autism Awareness Month; Judicial Candidate ShawnTe Raines-Welch shares resources for community members wishing to join efforts to address autism.

HILLSIDE, Ill., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Autism affects an estimated 1 in 44 children in the United States today. April is National Autism Awareness Month, when advocates emphasize the need for public awareness to promote acceptance and inclusion of those with autism.

Organizations commemorate the month through advocacy and volunteerism – and by sharing stories and providing opportunities for involvement. Judicial candidate ShawnTe Raines-Welch is sharing resources for community members who wish to get involved in the cause during this important month.

ShawnTe Raines-Welch is an autism volunteer; she is a former board member of The Answer Inc. (http://theanswerinc.org/), a local non-profit whose mission is to provide support, resources, education, recreation and advocacy for families impacted by Autism and developmental disorders. She has also volunteered with Aspire (www.AspireChicago.org), an agency that serves children and adults with developmental disabilities and focuses on building embracing communities and she remains an avid supporter.

Below are organizations which community members can contact to get involved in the movement to assist those with autism:

The Answer Inc. / http://theanswerinc.org/

Aspire Chicago / www.AspireChicago.com

Autism Speaks / AutismSpeaks.org

National Autism Association / https://nationalautismassociation.org/

Autism Society / https://autismsociety.org/

Autism Research Institute / https://www.autism.org/

Simons Foundation Autism Research Initiative / https://www.sfari.org/

Autistic Self Advocacy Network / https://autisticadvocacy.org/

Association for Science in Autism Treatment / https://asatonline.org/

Raines-Welch stands up for the most vulnerable. She has served for eight years as a mental health commissioner working to strengthen care for people in crisis and has volunteered her legal services for seniors and veterans. Raines-Welch has over 12 years of litigation experience in diverse areas of law including disability rights and civil rights. She conducts training programs helping government entities ensure they comply with important federal laws protecting people’s rights including the Americans with Disabilities Act. If elected, Raines-Welch would be the first woman of color ever elected from the 4th subcircuit.

Attachment