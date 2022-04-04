APPlife Digital’s E-Commerce Grooming Supplies Shop for Men Rooster Essentials Realizes Over 600% Increase in Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions is pleased to announce that its e-commerce grooming shop for men, Rooster Essentials (“Rooster”), has posted an increase in sales of over 600% in the quarter-over-quarter period from Q4 2021 to Q1 2022.



“It is great to see the market starting to recognize the value and convenience of our unique, one-stop-shop for men’s grooming supplies, in addition to our other offerings. We have over two hundred of the top products from the world’s best brands in men's grooming; ranging from hair, skin, and beard care to deodorant and oral hygiene products,” stated Matt Reid, CEO of APPlife.

“The newly found market awareness of Rooster Essentials is feeding our growing customer base. This makes sense because Men’s products are the fastest growing segment of the enormous Health and Beauty category. There is still tremendous potential revenue upside, and we believe we can continue to grow the platform to eventually have a merger or acquisition event,” added Reid.

Roosters Essentials’ carries over 200 personal care and grooming products from over 80 of the most respected and well-known consumer product companies in the world such as Gillette, Baxter of California, Wahl, CeraVe, Rebels Refinery, Oral-B, Neutrogena, Billy Jealousy, Way of Will, Anthony, Cremo, Parker, and Marvis.

Rooster continues to focus on scaling within its core market, but also in establishing new revenue channels in underserved marketplaces. Rooster introduced a line of “Bundled Kits” for both college men and women. The personal kits are delivered to the student’s location once a month for every month they are away from home makes it a perfect solution for both parents and students alike.

Rooster’s goal is to make sure you always have everything you need to look, feel, and smell your best. So, make a box of your own choosing and start shopping today!

The Essentials You Need When You Need Them.

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco CA. and Shanghai China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

Current APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. e-commerce solutions:

Rooster Essentials – The most comprehensive eCommerce grooming shop for men. Bringing over 200 daily essentials from more than 80 brands to your doorstep.

B2BCHX – Background check a Chinese company. Easy due diligence. Prevent fraud or scams.

OfficeHop – A global sharing model platform for short-term rentals of office and meeting rooms has completed beta testing and will launch the commercial live marketplace in Q2 of 2022.

Lollipop NFT – Under Construction. Due early Q3 2022. A unique NFT platform that includes an integrated wallet, marketplace and minting capabilities scaled for the mass-market user. Lollipop will provide users an ultra-secure place to create, sell and store NFTs that are both entertaining and those for practical use.

Global Hemp Services – APPlife is the lead investor in this eCommerce platform that offers hemp related products such as hemp building materials, insulation, personal use items and carbon credits.

Contact Information:

APPlife Digital Solutions

Investor Relations

Tel: (585) 232-5440

Email: jody@applifedigital.com

