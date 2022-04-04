RNA Disease Diagnostics Expands Board of Directors

- Lead Co-Inventor and Licensor of RNADD’s Molecular Diagnostics Platform to Help Guide its Commercialization -



- Company’s President Expands Role -

BALTIMORE, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RNA Disease Diagnostics, Inc. (“RNADD” or the “Company”), a company developing a best-in-class molecular diagnostics platform to democratize point-of-care (“POC”) and home-use infectious disease detection, announced today the appointments of its Chief Scientific Advisor, Professor Dipanjan Pan, M.S., Ph.D., and its President, John W. Erickson, Jr., to the Company’s Board of Directors. These appointments are intended to further position RNADD to successfully execute the next stages of its growth strategy.

Appointment of Dr. Dipanjan Pan

Dr. Pan is a renowned expert in nanomedicine, molecular imaging, drug delivery and biosensing. He is currently a tenured Full Professor in Diagnostic Radiology and Nuclear Medicine; Pediatrics, Chemical, Biochemical and Environmental Engineering; Computer Science; and Electrical Engineering at the University of Maryland Baltimore School of Medicine and the University of Maryland Baltimore County. He was previously a tenured Associate Professor and Associate Head of the department in Bioengineering in University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Dr. Pan’s research has resulted in more than 200 peer-reviewed publications in scientific journals, multiple patents, and the licensing of several technologies, including the POC biosensor for COVID-19 that was licensed to RNADD for commercialization. He frequently serves as study section review board member for the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Defense’s Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs, NSF, the American Heart Association, and many other international organizations. Dr. Pan founded three University-based early start-ups – Vitruvian Bio, Inc., InnSight Technologies, Inc., and KaloCyte, Inc. – and serves as Chief Technology Officer for all the spin-offs from his lab.

Dr. Pan is an elected fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry (UK), American Heart Association (AHA), American College of Cardiology, International Association of Advanced Materials and an elected senior member of National Academy of Innovators. He received the Nanomaterials Letter Researcher award in 2016; the Biomedical Engineering Society’s Young Innovator Award in 2017; and a Dean’s Award for Research Excellence in 2018. Dr. Pan received his Master of Science degree in Organic Chemistry from Vidyasagar University and his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Organic Chemistry from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Pan to our Board of Directors,” said Allan Oberman, co-Founder and Chairman of RNADD. “As co-inventor of our COVID-19 AntiSense diagnostic testing platform, Dr. Pan’s guidance will be invaluable as we progress the commercialization of this promising technology – initially for COVID-19 and influenza, where there is an urgent unmet need.”

Dr. Pan commented, “I am excited to join RNADD’s Board to support the development and launch of this diagnostic platform. It is one that I am passionate about, not only because it is the result of many years of my own research, but also because of its significant potential to rapidly diagnose a variety of infectious diseases, which will support public health now and into the future.”

Appointment of John W. Erickson, Jr.

For more than 30 years, Mr. Erickson has worked with healthcare, life science and clinical diagnostics businesses ranging from venture capital backed start-ups to Fortune 50 companies, building out global commercial capabilities, leading marketing and sales teams, delivering operational excellence and profitable growth, while cultivating strong thought leader relationships across multiple specialties. He joined RNADD as President in 2021. Previously, he led his management and strategy consulting firm, Erickson Healthcare Consulting, which he founded in 2017. Before that, Mr. Erickson held C-suite and senior executive leadership positions with RapidBio Systems, Johnson & Johnson (LifeScan), Abbott Laboratories, ITC-Nexus Dx, and Bio-Rad Laboratories. He has extensive corporate governance experience and currently serves on the Board of RapidBio Systems. Erickson holds a Master of Science Degree in Management, Bachelor of Science degrees in both Chemistry and Biology, and has completed graduate studies in Biochemistry, Toxicology and Endocrinology.

“John is an accomplished industry veteran who, as President, has already played a key role and contributed greatly to the leadership of RNADD,” said Mr. Oberman. “I am pleased to welcome him to the Board and look forward to continue drawing upon his experience and strong record of success."

About RNA Disease Diagnostics

RNA Disease Diagnostics (RNADD) was formed to commercialize a best-in-class rapid and accurate molecular diagnostic technology platform that will democratize point-of-care (POC) and home-use testing, contributing to the prevention of infectious disease transmission for the better health for citizens of the world. The Company plans to leverage its proprietary AntiSense RNA diagnostic platform across multiple infectious diseases and to create highly accurate, quick, affordable, and minimally invasive disease diagnostic testing kits. Its initial focus is to deploy COVID-19 and Influenza AntiSense diagnostic POC rapid diagnostic testing kits. For more information, visit www.rnadiseasediagnostics.com.

