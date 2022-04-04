Sesh Launches AI-Powered Super Parent Helper App at ASU GSV Summit

LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sesh Corp (Sesh) is launching the ultimate parenting app that gives on-demand, real-time coaching to help parents navigate the most pressing childhood behavior struggles, starting with preventing tantrums.

Sesh's patented multi-modal AI technology - developed through intensive research with hundreds of families - gives parents the tools to communicate with their children in a way that works. Early research indicated that using the app in the family setting reduced the number, length and severity of their children's tantrums in all families in the trial, in as little as a week.

With technology and data insights at the forefront, the platform empowers parents to resolve behavioral challenges, teach emotional intelligence, and navigate tough decisions with a co-parent or caregiver. Families in the alpha group reported significant improvements in their ability to resolve problems together without conflict. 100% of families showed a minimum of 30% reduction in tantrums, including at least one prized zero-tantrum day each, within the first week.

Sesh Beta, provides science-backed, rapidly-effective techniques specifically around tantrums. Parents will be able to ask any tantrum-related question and immediately receive new understanding and practical techniques to try. A future release will help address more parenting challenges for children of all ages.

Addressing core issues that help shape behavior in a child is critical but often overlooked. Sesh helps parents carefully analyze and solve these issues using the latest educational neuroscience and child psychology research.

The testimonials coming out of Sesh's tantrum technique study shows the life-changing impact on families:

"By understanding the phases and neuroscience of tantrums I am able to assess when to use techniques at appropriate times. A better understanding of preparing for and identifying tantrums helped to avoid a tantrum today. I'm already so grateful for this study and resources. It's put tantrums in a helpful perspective and feeling equipped with these techniques has helped me feel more calm, prepared and confident with my 2.5-year-old." - Alyssa, mother of 2

"I feel hopeful and grateful for progress today. The tantrum was much shorter and I felt calmer and more prepared understanding stages and science equipped with more techniques to address a tantrum when it arose." - Jessie, mother of 1

Speaking about how Sesh will be a gamechanger in helping parents improve their parenting skills and make confident decisions, David Dorfman, CEO of Sesh, said:

"As a parent of two myself, let's face it, we're all stressed and tired. None of us know what we're doing all of the time, or even most of the time. We built this super parent helper to help parents understand how their child's brain works, what they can do to help them, and be more confident in their parenting skills."

Parents can sign up for beta at gosesh.com

Sierra Dowd: sierra@gosesh.com 510-284-9080

Related Images











Image 1: Sesh, super parent helper app





Sesh app









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment