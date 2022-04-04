BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For March 2022

English French

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares

For March 2022

CLICHY – April 04, 2022

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for March 2022 :

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 01/03/22 20 000 46,5200 930 400,00 01/03/22 4 700 46,8931 220 397,57 02/03/22 4 800 46,1243 221 396,64 03/03/22 4 800 46,5387 223 385,76 04/03/22 4 900 45,4657 222 781,93 07/03/22 5 000 44,6067 223 033,50 08/03/22 4 850 45,5706 221 017,41 09/03/22 4 800 45,5632 218 703,36 09/03/22 6 200 45,3600 281 232,00 10/03/22 4 900 45,2017 221 488,33 11/03/22 4 900 45,3226 222 080,74 14/03/22 4 900 45,6876 223 869,24 15/03/22 4 900 45,8379 224 605,71 16/03/22 4 750 46,8373 222 477,18 17/03/22 1 821 47,1705 85 897,48 17/03/22 2 879 47,1705 135 803,87 18/03/22 4 700 46,9246 220 545,62 21/03/22 4 700 47,3504 222 546,88 22/03/22 4 400 47,5618 209 271,92 23/03/22 4 000 47,3752 189 500,80 24/03/22 4 200 47,3599 198 911,58 25/03/22 4 200 47,3384 198 821,28 28/03/22 4 250 47,8513 203 368,03 29/03/22 3 600 47,4285 170 742,60 30/03/22 4 200 47,3834 199 010,28 30/03/22 9 247 47,2800 437 198,16 31/03/22 4 300 46,5688 200 245,84 TOTAL 140 897 46,4789 6 548 733,70

