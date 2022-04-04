Kering : Press release - Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares - March 28 to April 1st, 2022

English French

Paris, April 4, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on July 6, 2021 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from March 28 to April 1st, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 30/03/2022 FR0000121485 7 144 582.0037 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 31/03/2022 FR0000121485 20 627 577.1420 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 31/03/2022 FR0000121485 760 576.3499 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 31/03/2022 FR0000121485 176 576.3750 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 31/03/2022 FR0000121485 63 576.6825 AQUIS KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/04/2022 FR0000121485 20 000 574.2644 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/04/2022 FR0000121485 8 500 574.3752 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/04/2022 FR0000121485 1 000 574.2445 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 01/04/2022 FR0000121485 500 574.3432 AQUIS TOTAL 58 770 576.2674

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://www.kering.com/assets/front/documents/Statement_of_transactions_in_own_shares_from_March_28_to_April_1_2022_Transactions_in_own_shares.pdf

Contact

Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

Laura Levy +33 (0)1 45 64 60 45 laura.levy@kering.com

Attachment