Peninsula Canada is expanding its services to help small and medium-sized businesses

Toronto, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto, ON, Release: April 4th, 2022 – Peninsula Canada, a trusted HR and health & safety advisory, announces an expansion of services to Manitoba and Saskatchewan. We have helped over 4,500 small to medium-sized businesses in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario grow and succeed for over 4 years. As such, we are excited to offer our services to employers in two new provinces.

But we are not stopping there; Peninsula will be expanding nationwide before the end of 2022. We strongly believe in small and medium-sized businesses which is why we want to take care of the details to give employers the room they need to focus on the bigger picture.

“As Canada’s leader for small to medium-sized businesses when it comes to HR and health & safety, our expansion is vital to providing support to our existing clients who needed help managing their diverse workforces. Many had to move their staff to remote or hybrid models, and we were there to empower them and make this change as simple as possible. This expansion also gives our national partners more direct support and allows us to offer our services to their workforce, whether they are in Alberta, BC, Manitoba, Ontario, or Saskatchewan. As we round the end of the pandemic and businesses shift to models of growth, we will be there to help them scale and achieve success. This is just the beginning – we are always looking forward to the future and have plans to enter the rest of Canada’s provinces later this year” says Tony Rosati CEO at Peninsula Canada.

Peninsula is distinguished from its competition by over 35 years of experience and expertise in HR and health & safety. Our company is the only one that provides a 24/7 advice line allowing clients to seek advice immediately if they need it, or at their leisure after work hours. This means they can depend on us, ensuring reliable help is always available.

Peninsula acts as an in-house HR department for small businesses, advising employers on how to best manage their teams and handle any employment issues that arise. Whether you are in retail, childcare or food services, Peninsula’s qualified experts are here to support you.

We offer six key services:

HR and Employment relations – We have an expert team of advisors ready to offer advice and handle any employee issues that may arise Health & Safety – We understand the challenges of the various rules and regulations surrounding health & safety, which is why our teams provide 24/7 technical support for every part of health and safety Documentation - We review processes and using our custom-built virtual tools to identify specific gaps and solutions. Our experienced consultants gain an understanding of each specific business, then prepare any documentation they require, such as contracts of employment and employee handbooks. Online HR Software - BrightHR is a proprietary online software that supports your Peninsula service. This award-winning people management system provides a one-stop hub to store all employee records securely in the cloud, manage staff absence and vacation, tracking working hours and location as well as expenses and payroll. Online Health & Safety Software - BrightSafe is our online health & safety management software for keeping your workplace, staff, and customers safe. From risk assessments, automatic notifications, and e-learning it gives you everything you need to protect your business. Peninsula Protect, our Service Promise - Peninsula Protect will support and defend you our clients if a related employment or health & safety claim is made against their business.

Client Testimonials:

“I was so used to doing HR documentation and anything HR myself so knowing that Peninsula was there was a bonus. I did not know how much I needed this safety net until it was in place,” Manuele Mizzi, director of property management at North 44 Properties says.

“I have to say that it was probably the best thing we ever did, joining Peninsula,” says Maria DeSantis, the Human Resources Manager at Canadian Tire Store. “When we first signed on, the owner [Harold Robbins] even spoke to a few other dealers at their meetings. He mentioned it to them that it [Peninsula] was something they should look into,” she says. Maria says she enjoys using the 24-hour employer advice line. “When I call in and tell them my problem, the people have been very good to direct me on how to handle it,” she says. “The advice line is great.”

Peninsula Group Managing Director and Founder Peter Done says: “We are delighted to be expanding our services in Canada to Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The last two years have shown a huge increase in the need for our support. We’re committed to providing the very best service to businesses. That is what drives us and keeps Peninsula succeeding, expanding and taking on new challenges."

If you would like to speak to Tony Rosati to learn more or have any questions, please let me know and I will be happy to assist.

###