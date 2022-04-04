Intema files Filing Statement in connection with Livestream Gaming acquisition

English French

TSX Venture Exchange to issue final exchange bulletin announcing closing of the transaction

Intema to change name to React Gaming Group Inc. on April 11, 2022, which will trade under stock symbol “RGG”

MONTREAL, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of the filing statement in connection with the acquisition of Livestream Gaming Ltd (“Livestream”). The TSX Venture Exchange shall publish today the final exchange bulletin announcing the closing of the transaction (the “TSXV Bulletin”). With the publication of the TSXV Bulletin, the funds and common shares of the Corporation previously held in escrow shall be released to the Corporation and Livestream, as applicable.

“We can now build on the momentum of our LOOT.BET online betting platform to market it to its full potential. With the help of our emerging ecosystem, our Isle of Man license and our strategy to expand into new markets, LOOT.BET has the potential to grow significantly more,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema.

Name change to React Gaming Group Inc.