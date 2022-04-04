Proactive news headlines including Murchison Minerals, Sigma Lithium, Starton Therapeutics, Great Atlantic Resources and Forward Water

New York, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Great Atlantic Resources begins 2022 prospecting, geochemical sampling at its Mascarene property in New Brunswick click here
- Endexx says current company financials and compliance make it “optimistic” about OTCQB up-list click here
- Sigma Lithium ends 2021 with C$155M in cash to move Grota do Cirilo project into production click here
- Todos Medical says Tollovir and Tollovid show robust inhibitory activity against 3CL protease of strains of Omicron variant click here
- Murchison Minerals says Barre de Fer zone shows good potential for expansion on its HPM project in Quebec click here
- MedX signs distribution agreement with Vitamed Biomedical to launch its teledermatology screening platform in Italy click here
- Globex Mining says Troilus announces new gold discovery on its Testard royalty property click here
- Marble Financial says it and CEO Karim Nanji receive nominations in Canadian Lenders Association's (CLA) 2022 Leaders in Lending Awards click here
- SoLVBL Solutions says its digital payment instrument authentication seal wins Notice of Allowance from US Patent Office click here
- Starton Therapeutics says poised for Phase 2 dose-optimization study following FDA clearance of IND application for STAR-OLZ click here
- Dalrada announces partnership with Puradigm air and surface purification systems click here
- Wishpond Technologies acquires referral marketing firm Viral Loops in US$2.3M deal click here
- Canada Silver Cobalt updates on exploration activity at Graal nickel-copper-cobalt discovery in Quebec; appoints new CFO click here
- American Resources Corporation increases specialty carbon order book at record prices click here
- O3 Mining publishes 2021 ESG report outlining company's sustainable activities click here
- Champion Gaming partners with Sports Info Solutions to launch co-branded content and insights click here
- Forward Water inks strategic partnership deal to sell Aquaporin’s forward osmosis products click here
- HempFusion Wellness reports a rise in Q4 and fiscal 2021 revenue amid declining costs click here
- Fobi AI appoints Annie Chan as its first full-time chief financial officer click here
- XPhyto Therapeutics says advancing Rotigotine transdermal patch towards final pivotal study in fourth quarter this year click here
- CULT Food Science forms special committee for IP development and investment in novel air protein and starch synthesis technology study click here
- Endeavour to launch expansion of Sabodala-Massawa as study confirms its potential to become top-tier gold mine click here
- Looking Glass Labs says House of Kibaa studio team showcases Project Origin metaverse at recent Miami NFT Week click here
- Wellbeing Digital Sciences welcomes Najla Guthrie as its new CEO click here
- Hapbee Technologies offers smart wearable technology designed to help with work stress, productivity, sleeping, and relaxation click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com